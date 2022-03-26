Freedom, this is not
Censorship — what purpose does it serve?
It is a process to control thinking. It keeps ideas away from minds that might find such ideas contrary to the thinking of those in control. Censorship — what is it? It is the process of telling others what they can and can’t read, see, hear or consume.
Censorship — what is the result? The result is a one-sided view of the world and control of the mind.
In the recent past, at least the past I’ve lived through, censorship seemed to be something totalitarian governments relied upon. Now, I realize I was mistaken. Censorship is a major platform of the Republican far-right in Idaho, my birth state and the state that I hardly recognize any more.
The extremists don’t want you reading, seeing, hearing or consuming any viewpoints that do not align with theirs.
People of Idaho, be very careful what you wish for. Many of you move here for freedom.
Before you judge me, consider what freedom really means. The very thing you move here for is the very thing many of you support doing away with.
As a native Idahoan, I find this propensity very disturbing.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Stop lying, GOP
It’s a lie to say the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t safe and effective.
It’s a lie to claim that wearing a mask during a pandemic is a violation of freedom.
It’s a lie to say that American’s have lost freedoms under President Joe Biden.
Why are so many Americans telling these lies so frequently? The people telling these lies are the adult version of a toddler bawling about not getting ice cream before supper. They’re just throwing a tantrum because they’re being told what the responsible and right thing to do is, but they’re not having any of it. They want their ice cream before supper and they’ll have it now or the world will endure their tantrum.
Luckily, one of the political parties has decided holding the country together during a war and a pandemic is more important than throwing temper tantrums and telling lies.
We are living in a time when the most popular right-wing talking heads are praising Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine, NATO and democracy. They now claim Putin and autocracy are superior to America and democracy. Today’s GOP allies itself with the worst autocrats in the world while hiding behind lies about freedom and vaccines.
It’s weak and wrong to throw a tantrum and tell lies because you don’t have what it takes to be a responsible, worthwhile American with respect for others.
Lying is wrong. It’s past time for these liars to grow up and learn the difference between right and wrong.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Worth fighting for
After having observed Ukrainian tactics over the past three weeks, I have come to the conclusion that either President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his generals have studied Tsun Su and the “Art of War.”
They fell back several times and then, having lured the Russians into an indefensible position, attacked and destroyed many of their vehicles.
Unfortunately Russian troops outnumber them at least 10-1. So eventually, war criminal Vladimir Putin will overwhelm them.
But until that happens, the Ukrainians are showing the world that democracy is worth fighting for.
We all need to stop complaining about gas prices and stand in unity against this dictator.
To those trying to make hay out of criticizing the White House and Democrats, I would say it’s time to drop partisanship until Russia and Putin have been bought to heel.
Finally to those old enough to remember it: We went through greater hardships in World War II without partisan infighting.
So just for once, let’s do it again for a noble purpose.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Maintaining balance
The ad on television about wolf trapping tells the story in its text.
It talks about preserving wildlife.
That’s exactly what trapping the wolf is doing.
Nature has its own law of survival chain. It’s called the law of nature.
Predators keep animal numbers in line with their environment.
The wolf is on top of predator list, leaving it with no predator to keep in line with the law of nature.
Man has to act as the predator of wolves to keep the supply and demand numbers in line with the law of nature.
This is environmentally sound.
The same goes for the river otters that have very few predator.
They need to be trapped down to numbers that are in the law of nature.
I’ve heard a lot of people putting down the Fish and Game Commission about opening more trapping waters.
They need to up the number of otters to be trapped, also.
It’s called the law of nature.
Don’t believe all you hear on media. It’s very biased. Believe in the law of nature. It makes common sense.
Abel Workman
Weippe