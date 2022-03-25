Bait and switch
The March 11 Lewiston Tribune headline blared “news” of $750 million Idaho property tax relief. Watch out — Big Brother is coming for your assets.
According to the story, the proposed bill will not “advance through the Legislature” because sponsors want “more time to education (sic) people about its benefits.” That’s political speak for “we don’t have the votes” to pass this scam — yet.
The story said: “… Sponsors estimated it would cut taxes on homes by about 65% statewide.”
If that’s not pie in the sky, Vladimir Putin is more saintly than Mother Teresa.
Real estate prices are soaring, raising property taxes. Think the tax folks care about taxpayers? Forget it.
Give us a break. People get into government for two reasons — to fleece the public (see John Bradbury’s July 1 and 6, 2020, letters) and to control people. Reduce taxes? Horse-laugh.
Property taxes will not be reduced $750 million. It’s a bait-and-switch scheme.
The goal is to raise the sales tax, which disproportionately affects regular folks.
The Idaho politicos are as likely to lower property taxes by 65% as President Joe Biden is to be honest. Grooooan.
If property taxes were lowered $750 million, office workers and accountants would be laid off. Gangs of wild-eyed desk jockeys and crazed accountants would roam the countryside, looting and pillaging until the people begged the politicians to raise property taxes.
If it sounds too good to be true, it’s a scam.
The politicos are placating us peasants with pretzels.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston