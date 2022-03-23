Buying Russian oil
Help me understand.
Supposedly we get 8% of our oil from Russia. Europe gets 30% of theirs.
Have we or Europe stopped receiving Russian oil?
Haven’t the sanctions included a boycott on Russian oil — even 8% or 30% separately?
Why don’t the major news outlets like the nightly news broadcasts tell us how much Shell Oil paid to Russians? How much was it?
John Zillich
Clarkston
Deranged about Trump
Several letter writers (like Danny Radakovich, Mike Epstein and Jim Roach) suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. They live to find things wrong with former President Donald Trump or develop names to call him. They love to define his hyperbole as lying, while apparently completely trusting the veracity of Joe Biden.
The bonfire that is the Biden presidency is kept burning by Biden himself, who doesn’t seem to know how to stop lying.
Biden thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, hoping to dupe enough Americans into reelecting more Democrats this November and to reelect him in 2024.
Biden’s most ridiculous, blatant lie (repeated now by every Democrat) is that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine (19 days old at this writing) is responsible for the inflation, cost of gasoline and shortages of common items that Americans began experiencing the day after Biden’s inauguration.
Blaming Putin for American inflation, which hit a 40-year high before Putin invaded Ukraine, is insulting to anyone with a brain. Your beloved Democratic president insults you because he thinks you are just “stoopid.”
Biden says, in effect, “Don’t believe your lying eyes. ”
Biden jump-started America’s increasing fuel prices and inflation on his first day, when he stopped the Keystone XL pipeline and prevented existing oil leases from getting the permits needed to produce oil.
Biden did these things simply to demonstrate he could undo anything Trump had done. He really did not care what it cost the American people.
And Trump is the dishonest one?
Rick Rogers
Clarkston