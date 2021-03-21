Try potty training first
Ask any parent of children younger than 5 years old what they would like their children to learn. No parent will list learning the Pledge of Allegiance among even the top 10. In fact for kids ages 0 to 5 years old, if they learn Pledge of Allegiance, it would be rote memorization and they would not know the meaning of the word allegiance.
I bet potty training would be way above learning Pledge of Allegiance.
So much of Idaho is lacking child care, thus limiting employment opportunities for parents. It is too bad that Idaho will turn down $6 million for early child care.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Disappointed in Kingsley
Rep. Mike Kingsley, I was very disappointed to learn House Bill 226 did not pass.
As a child, I went to speech therapy because it was challenging for me to pronounce many letters of the alphabet.
HB 226 would have provided funding for programs similar to those I went through and other early childhood development programs. You voted against the bill because you believed Rep. Priscilla Giddings’s theory that the bill would be used to push an anti-conservative agenda. ...
Giddings and the others who voted against HB 226 were concerned since the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children believes that both white and male privilege exists, and you were worried that they would try to teach that to children. Just because an association believes in something does not mean they will try to force those beliefs on others, and there is no evidence that they will try to “indoctrinate our children” with an “anti-bias education.”
The money also would have been given directly to individual school districts, so all curriculums would have been approved by the school boards. Additionally, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Gov. Brad Little — all Republicans — supported the bill, so you cannot justify your vote with the “voting along party lines” argument.
To say I am disappointed is an understatement. I hope that the next time you vote on a bill regarding educational funding, you think of all the children who will benefit from increased funding, not about your own political agenda.
Jena Lathen
Lewiston
Empowering students
The Idaho Legislature recently turned cut $409,000 from Boise State University’s budget in fear of “social justice ideology.” They further asked other state universities to demonstrate that no money sourced from general education or student fees go to “support social justice ideology.”
Universities teach, at their core, a liberal arts curriculum. Liberal does not mean Democratic. It is a category that includes a variety of academic subjects. The goal is to empower students to think about a topic from multiple perspectives; to enable creativity and innovation.
I’ll use an example: religion. A college student may take a sociology class and learn about how religion improves emotional wellbeing for individuals, an anthropology course and study the relationship between religion and culture, an economics class and examine the relationships between religion and economic growth, a political science class and analyze laws as they relate to religious freedom and a history class and observe how religious participation has changed over time. She may take an art class and look at religious iconography, a music class and study religious music or a math class and learn about early religious influence on mathematical thinking.
Through looking at a topic from a variety of lenses students become better thinkers and innovators. They become more creative. They will become better leaders for our state.
This is how social justice is taught. It is not a single ideology enforced on students, but an exploration of theories aimed to help students understand social phenomena and think for themselves.
Krisitn Haltinner
Moscow
Champions
Congratulations to the Lewis-Clark State College men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both are national tournament bound. I am sure it took a lot of sacrifice for both teams to get to where they are. Best of luck to the Warrior men and women in their national tournaments.
Tony Bell
Lewiston