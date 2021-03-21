Get the vaccine
I’ve recently heard comments from several people that, although they were eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, they were waiting because — they weren’t sure, they wanted more data, they were young and healthy so weren’t at much risk, their immune system was robust, that it was just another virus and there shouldn’t be so much fuss, etc.
I would encourage those who are putting off or avoiding the vaccination altogether to consider the problem of “variants.”
These occur as a common mutating process when the virus is being replicated in the host. Most are of little consequence and probably many cripple the virus. But there are those few that enhance the ability of the virus to spread and, perhaps, to avoid the vaccine and any previous immunity.
These variants are created randomly. Like any random event, the more opportunities, the more chance that it will occur. To my point: If everyone who is eligible gets the vaccine, there will be fewer human “factories” that are turning out copies of the virus and the chance of a “factory” turning out a variant that could restart this whole mess goes down.
If you are eligible, get the vaccine — for all of us.
John Bolles
Moscow
Supports Simpson’s plan
Recently, Congressman Mike Simpson has submitted his proposal to save Idaho’s rural economies. The proposal highlights the importance of agriculture, power and the port economies of Idaho. That’s why his plan is proposing $34 billion to overhaul its old, crumbling components.
The river communities depending on fish get few funds from this plan. Almost all the money goes to communities affected by removal — and not in the form of government subsidies. The funds go toward a better power and transportation infrastructure to further enable and embrace free markets.
These new infrastructures must be constructed, online, and proven to be as good or better than the old infrastructure, before the old are decommissioned.
Dams are not the lifeblood of Idaho, Washington, Montana and Oregon.
They are the clogs in the arteries, blocking billions of pounds of nutrient-rich protein from returning from the fertile sea in the form of fish.
The fish provide almost immeasurable wealth in harvestable and monetizable resources as a unique and lucrative market that draws hundreds of millions of dollars a year into numerous small Idaho communities, when healthy.
The Columbia Basin used to provide the world’s largest anadromous fish runs and were only rivaled by the vast bison herds of the plains in terms of wealth derived from natural resources.
We still have a chance to rescue this massive natural resource from an economic disaster. Let’s not continue to cheaply sell Idaho businesses downstream. Keep anadromous fishing in Idaho.
Colby Blair
New Meadows
Don’t let off the brakes
Why is our government letting off the brakes as the infection rate is finally going down?
Now is the time we should double-down on restrictions, immunize workers and families first, and bring this nightmare to an end. It appears that they actually want to carefully maintain a moderate infection rate without exceeding available medical resources and it appears they don’t trust the safety of the vaccine enough to give it to everyone.
Businesses and the government are knowingly sacrificing workers’ lives to keep our economy running. We can’t blame them for that. But some collateral damage is acceptable, if not beneficial, for them in the long run. This is why it is important to keep wearing masks and stay away from people, to protect yourself and your family.
Paul Sand
White Bird
Thanks for the kindness
On March 14, I was riding my motorcycle, coming from Clarkston into Lewiston. The minute I got on the blue bridge, my bike started sputtering. Before I was halfway across, the bike quit.
Ignoring the honking horns and finger salutes, I started pushing the bike. I went about 30 feet when this young man came running up and offered to help. I gratefully accepted and we both pushed on.
I’m 74 years old so I started getting winded and he offered to push it himself. We moved over a lane and pulled onto the old railroad tracks where he parked my bike.
He then allowed me his cellphone to call for help while his lady found a place to park their vehicle.
As it turned out, I was able to fix the bike but they continued to wait for me to make sure I was covered. When I got home later in the day, my wife told me this young man had called to make sure I arrived home safe.
It’s very encouraging to encounter really good people in this country nowadays.
And to “Dru” from Orofino, you and your lady are definitely two of them. I want to make sure you are both acknowledged for your kindness — I can’t thank you enough.
Al Johnson
Spalding