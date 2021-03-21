False equivalency
With so many on social media and the political right trying to compare a rap song and Grand Theft Auto (both products with explicit content warnings) with Dr. Seuss and Pepe Le Pew, I have decided to explain why these things are a false equivalency.
WAP is a song with lots of sexual content. It’s not a kids book. ...
You shouldn’t let your kids play Grand Theft Auto, but no one is stopping adults from playing Grand Theft Auto.
Pepe Le Pew was a children’s cartoon that reflected the values of the day — men can chase women even when they say no. Those values have changed for the better, so it makes sense for producers of new content to align to those values. No one is stopping you from watching old cartoons. No one is erasing those old cartoons from history.
Dr. Seuss had racist values that were commonplace in his day, values that we’ve learned are wrong. So it makes sense to not use the racist books to teach kids anymore. If you have one of these books, no one is taking it away from you. Seuss’ estate deciding to not re-publish old out-of-print books with racist stuff in them is a good business decision.
Recent studies have shown millennials are more willing to spend money on brands that align with their values. That’s what drives a company like Hasbro to re-brand Potato Head and offer a wider variety of options besides a man and a married woman.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino
Using the ‘R’ word
The editorial commentary by Marvin Dugger in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune was quite blatant with the use of the “R” word.
It looked like the proof readers were obviously at fault as Dugger must have written “reason” about the dams instead of “ruse” and the proof readers goofed.
Then I thought: Dugger is usually biased, but understandably so, therefore, he probably did mean “ruse”
My bad.
Oh, wait. I almost forgot. This is the Opinion page, isn’t it?
Bill Chetwood
Lewiston