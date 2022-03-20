Inflation pinches everyone
To start with, Democrats voted for Joe Biden because they didn’t like mean tweets. So I can’t believe we don’t have world peace after changing the names on pancake boxes and syrup bottles.
And now we have fuel prices rising to impossible-to-believe levels and Democrats are saying none of these shocking prices are determined by the president of the United States.
Oh, really.
So who wrote and signed the executive orders immediately shutting down the pipeline, most offshore drilling and future shale oil contracts? Bozo the Clown?
Yep, it truly was Bozo the Clown.
And they proclaim, “Nothing to see here folks so move along now.”
You people can spread your nonsensical message all you want to but President Potato Head’s 36% approval is an honest reflection of how people are hurting and starting to feel the massive pinch on pocketbooks. That includes many Democrats along with Republicans because we all eat, drive, heat our homes and crude oil is our lifeline now and for many years to come.
How many of you airheads think combines, tractors, and airliners can run on batteries? How long do you think it will take for food prices to reflect what is coming?
The price of fertilizer is three to four times what it was a year ago and that is if you can get it. When you cut fertilizer levels drastically, you are back to 1930 crop yields. So please understand how that reflects on shelf availability of essential food items.
John Webb
Reubens
Extremes link up
It appears that some of the far right have gone so far right they have met up with the radial far left.
Just look at the number of Idaho Freedom Foundation board members and followers who are donating to a former Democratic legislator’s campaign for Idaho superintendent of public instruction.
How can anyone who considers himself to be right-leaning support a candidate running for public office who has supported the Democratic platform?
Additionally, just look at those self-proclaimed “conservatives” who are blindly suggesting that our legislators are slacking in their constitutional duty by not “fully funding” education. What does a “fully funded” education system look like or cost? I have never (including during my three terms in the Idaho Senate) heard what that amount would be.
Where do these radical left and radical right folks think the money will come from? They seem to think that your front left pocket is deeper/better than your right rear pocket.
Oh, and they want the state to just extract it from you without your vote.
As a responsible conservative, I can never justify an open check book for anything. ...
I want to know what our tax dollars are being used for.
Every year, the Legislature has meetings and hearings with regard to funding. That is the opportunity for administrators from the education system to come in and make their pitch for increased funding. Responsible conservatives we have voted into our Legislature are wise to resist the calls to ‘just give us more.”
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
Biden fails again
Success in war is based on sound strategic planning, implemented by timely tactical execution.
The Russian assault on Kyiv, Ukraine, has been stalled for five days on a narrow transportation route north of the city. The road is plugged with tanks, artillery pieces and supply transports. According to press reports, Ukraine resistance has knocked out some of the stalled vehicles. However, the weapons committed by the Biden administration and NATO allies that could destroy the convoy are yet to get in the hands of the resistance. Understanding the terrain and weather, the vulnerability of the supply route was known and those weapons should have been delivered prior to the Russian invasion. Timing is everything in war. The Russians may not be able to lay siege to Kyiv without the stalled attack force.
This is a repeat of Afghanistan. When the Taliban were strung out and vulnerable, moving from city to city, our combat air support was in stand down mode. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban because we failed to act when they were most vulnerable.
President Joe Biden has now failed twice in his role as commander of our military. He failed to recognize and exploit combat opportunity in a timely fashion. Our military leadership is focused on being “woke.”
As a result of military promotions based on political alignment rather than performance, it is studying equity and racism rather than combat tactics. The American people need to be serious about choosing a president capable of military leadership.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston