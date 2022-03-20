How high?
Gasoline and inflation are higher than Congressman Jerry Nadler’s pants.
Where’s Hunter Biden?
Is he out and about in Ukraine, China and Russia making more money for Daddy or just making more babies for Daddy to ignore? Hmmm.
God bless our country. “We the people” will stand up and take our country back.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
More energy now
Congress and the president have come up with a new form of lockdown on the people of the U.S. by using skyrocketing energy costs to keep people home.
It’s their way of controlling people, which is in their socialist plan.
The people of the U.S. were energy independent a few years ago. Congress could easily reopen our energy reserves so we would be energy independent again, but they would lose control of people.
The answer is simple. We need to get rid of the politicians who support these policies.
More than ever, we need short term limits on politicians who back these forms of mandates.
We need to swamp these politicians with demands for independent energy.
Abel Workman
Weippe