Shirking their duty
Idaho legislators every year shirk their constitutional obligation of properly funding education. Rather they choose to put the burden on Idaho’s property owners with bond levies. Adding insult to injury, the Legislature appears bent on canceling the Idaho lottery from participating in Powerball.
For every $2 spent on a Powerball ticket, a portion is shared by all Idaho public schools. If Powerball is discontinued, lost state revenue would be close to $15 million. Of that, more than $9 million goes to schools.
Almost $6 million is distributed among all Idaho school districts for repairs and maintenance of student occupied buildings. The rest goes to bond levy equalization fund, providing subsidies to school districts that pass bond levies to help compensate for a recalcitrant Legislature’s failure to do its job.
If Powerball is shut down, the only recourse is to take lost revenue from the general fund or require more frequent and larger bond levies.
As a retired homeowner, I’m tired of watching my property taxes increase every year because legislators couldn’t care less about fiscal responsibility and the financial well-being of Idahoans.
Mike Blackbird
Post Falls
Sound the alarm
The “Equality Act” or HR 5, which recently passed the House and will move onto the Senate, sounds good on its face. Who doesn’t want equality? But it is misleading and deceptive, and would violate the Constitution, First Amendment rights and the free exercise of religion, effectively discriminating against people of faith.
The Equality Act would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act and would replace the word “sex” with “sex, sexual orientation, gender identity” as federally protected classes.
If passed, the Equality Act would create massive or staggering new changes to American law regarding new sexual norms because biological distinctions would effectively be eviscerated. The impact would be so significant that it would be felt in every corner of everyday life (stores, battered women’s shelters and every business) and would even erase protections for religious organizations while impacting parental rights.
Health care providers could be forced to support sexual transition surgeries, abortions and sterilizations, as an example. And if you were to refuse to comply with the new, radical norms, you could lose your business or your job.
I urge those who disagree with this “in-equality” to take action, sound the alarm and let their voices be heard by immediately contacting their senators — and even their representatives.
America has always stood out as a beacon of light because of its freedom — including religious freedoms — and liberty for all. The telephone number to the U. S. Capitol is (202) 224-3121 — to locate your senator or representative.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Poor sportsmanship
Our family recently traveled to Lewiston for the NAIA National Basketball Tournament. The hospitality we received at the hotel and in the restaurants was outstanding. The game itself was good, the officiating was good and the sportsmanship between the players was just fine.
What happened after the game in the dark parking lot has left the Carroll College families disgusted and speechless. To listen to the Lewis-Clark State College fans (mostly parents) yell filthy, demeaning, personal comments at our players as they exited the gym is something we have never witnessed in our 50-plus years of following sports. There were young children present as well as parents, grandparents and families of the Carroll College players. ...
It is one thing to celebrate a win, ... but when your disgusting, filthy comments are aimed specifically to humiliate and belittle the other team, action needs to be taken.
With no security at the game, we had no one to call for help. Thank God the Carroll fans let it go in one ear and out the other. ...
We know how to handle victory. This was probably unchartered waters for the LCCS women’s team. Perhaps their fans did not know how to act.
We sincerely wish all your fans who read this letter take a good hard look at yourselves and hopefully learn a small lesson in sportsmanship. We hope the LCSC administration takes action and that this verbal abuse our players received after the game will never happen again.
Mary Wagner
Havre, Mont.