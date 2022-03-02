Piss poor editorialist
Marty Trillhaase, now that there is a proposal that will shield us older homeowners completely from rising property values and will benefit those of us who will not sell our homes as long as we are able to live independently, you piss and whine. What else is new?
We don’t spend so much on groceries and such that a bit higher sales tax will make nearly as much difference as the high inflation that the current doughheads in the White House have brought upon us.
This is good property tax relief for older folks who are just trying to hang on to the homes that we live in rather than being forced out because we can’t afford the extra taxes due to high property valuations.
You have griped about property taxes so much for so long that I thought surely even you would have found this to be a better idea.
Now I think that the problem you have with this bill is that it was a Republican proposal. That seems to be the litmus test for you.
P.S., I think you are a piss poor editorial writer.
If I did my job the way you do yours, I would expect to be fired.
I guess you are just toeing the company line.
Howard Lowe
Lewiston
Shortchanging kids
We need to thank our legislators for the fine job they have been doing for north central Idaho.
I asked why they didn’t use “excess” tax money to help deal with the schools’ financial bind, which requires the four-day school weeks. The reply I received didn’t answer the question, but instead told me how much money we will see when those excess tax dollars given to nonresident multibillionaires are invested in new industries.
I’ve been hearing that for 40 years. Looking around, all I see is the flight of industrial money.
One of the key slogans for the past few years is “Make America Great Again.” Our educated populace was one of the key features that helped us win World War II to become a “great America.”
I’ve yet to meet anyone who thinks our kids are getting a better education with the four-day week compared to the five-day week.
For more than 20 years, several of our local school districts have been forced to the four-day week. Just when will this new tax money arrive?
How many kids have we shortchanged?
Isn’t the job of our legislators to solve problems? For more than 20 years, the problem has been identified and the Legislature has given the same answer: tax cuts for the rich.
One definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Maybe it’s time to kick out the whole bunch. They all seem to march to the East Coast billionaire quickstep.
Charles H. “Chuck” Raddon
Orofino
Illegitimate
No. 46 is as illegitimate as his five grandchildren produced by sperm donor, drug head, cash cow son Hunter Biden.
No. 46 should have stayed in his basement or bunker. The world would be in a better place today had he chosen not to show his face.
God bless this great country and all who serve. Let freedom ring, with truth, liberty and justice for all.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai