The truth hurts
Radio talk show host Dennis Prager revealed in Feb. 7 Lewiston Tribune that he was “unsurprised” to find “little difference between the history of the Vietnam War as told by the Communist Party of Vietnam and what just about any college student will be told in just about any college by just about any professor in America, Europe, Asia or Latin America.”
Does Prager know more than all “or most” of those professors? That is what he wants you to believe.
I cannot swallow his underlying theme that he understands history and possesses deeper insights superior to “most” all professors “in America, Europe, Asia or Latin America.”
If he honestly believes himself, I suspect he slept through most of his history classes. Maybe his emotions while on Vietnam vacation got the best of him. He admits his own anger and maybe that blinded his judgment or provoked a latent Cold War domino theory hangover.
Prager attacks the Vietnam Museum for leaving out everything that makes communist Vietnam look bad. His anger may explain further why he slanted everything he later wrote about the American side of the Vietnam engagement to look as if the U.S. were 100 percent altruistic.
So maybe his stance brings some kind of awkward balance. Two false versions of a story still don’t make one accurate or honest telling. I do like one of Prager’s mantras and I wish he would have stuck with it. He wrote: “There are only lies and truths, and the lies are not good.”
I’ll take “not good,” to mean painful.
Sometimes truth hurts, too, but we need to accept it for any hope of healing.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
Don’t stop initiative process
The League of Women Voters of Idaho strongly opposes Senate Bill 1110 as too restrictive and an infringement on the people’s right to place items on the ballot.
Idaho has some of the most restrictive rules regarding ballot initiatives and referendums. This bill would make the requirements stricter and nearly impossible for any grassroots campaign to qualify for the ballot.
This bill would require an initiative to have signatures of at least 6 percent of qualified electors in all 35 legislative districts.
The bill would enable a single district to have veto power. If there were a concerted effort, possibly from outside the state, to prevent one district from getting enough signatures, an initiative would not qualify for the ballot.
The argument that rural districts are left out of the processes is moot because they are already well represented legislatively. Rural voters have an equal voice when they weigh in on the issue with a “yes’’ or “no” vote on initiatives or referendums on ballots, whether they signed a petition or not.
Idaho lawmakers are citizen legislators, meeting for three months per year. They should understand the efforts of grassroots organizations as many of them probably belong to such organizations. So, it is a bit confusing why they feel it necessary to further hobble one of the most fundamental grassroots actions available to citizens who care enough about an issue to want to see it enshrined as law.
Susan Ripley
President, League of Women Voters of Idaho
Moscow
Selma, this is not
Marc C. Johnson got House Bill 223 exactly wrong on Friday, claiming “Mike Moyle ... pushed a bill to restrict your ability to pick up and drop off your elderly grandparent’s absentee ballot.”
The bill exempts “An individual related to the voter by adoption, marriage, or blood within the second degree of consanguinity.” Grandparents are within that range.
It also permits any lawful conveyor to deliver up to six ballots at a time.
That’s a far cry from the horrors of Selma, Ala., and a century-long suppression of voting in the Old South.
Indeed Shelby v. Holder, the U.S. Supreme Court case cryptically referred to by Johnson, recognized that Congress — in amending the Voting Rights Act over the years — had done as Johnson did in his column: shifted the original focus of the act to voting concerns that did not rise to the level of the pervasive, entrenched, racist voting restrictions that only Congress could address.
It’s obvious that Johnson, unable to argue against HB 223 on its merits, chose instead to recast The Ten Commandments with Lyndon Baines Johnson as Moses and Moyle as Dathan, attributing to Moyle racist motivations unmerited by the text of the bill or Moyle’s support for it.
In short, Johnson lied and hid information about the bill and Shelby v. Holder from readers to sell his lies.
Please read them for yourselves and make up your own minds.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin