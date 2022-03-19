Celebrate AmeriCorps
March 13-19 is National AmeriCorps Week, which recognizes more than 1 million AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors, and Volunteers in Service to America members who have made the commitment to “get things done for America” and dedicated themselves to serving their communities.
It’s hard to exaggerate how much stronger our state and nation are because of the contributions from hundreds of AmeriCorps members who have served Idaho communities since 1994. AmeriCorps engages people of all ages and backgrounds in volunteer service meeting critical state needs.
It’s a great investment. For every dollar spent, AmeriCorps returns $11 in value to the community.
In our area, we have a member serving with 4-H through Idaho Positive Youth Development AmeriCorps, which is focused on STEM education.
Members serving with Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute provide conservation education to our youth.
Family Promise of the Palouse hosts a VISTA member to build the program’s capacity to fight homelessness.
Our Nimiipuu neighbors sponsor a VISTA project to assist with economic development.
The Montana Conservation Corps placed members in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area to complete deferred maintenance projects.
If you attend the NAIA baseball World Series this year, look for the T-shirts and hats that say AmeriCorps NCCC. These young people from throughout the country will be in Lewiston making sure the Series goes off without a hitch.
Please join me in thanking these selfless individuals for their service to our state and community. If you’re interested in serving your country but the military isn’t for you, check into AmeriCorps at AmeriCorps.gov.
Charlette Kremer
Proud AmeriCorps VISTA alum
Lewiston
Censorship, plain and simple
House Bill 666 removes the current legal waiver protecting teachers, libraries, and museums from private legal action. It puts librarians and educators at risk of being charged with “disseminating harmful materials to minors,” up to a year in jail or a $1000 fine.
Punishing librarians over materials you may or may not agree with is censorship, plain and simple. Plus, who defines “harmful to minors” and how will it be enforced?
Libraries have all sorts of materials available because everyone has the right to choose what they want to read, even minors. It is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution. The only other individual who can determine what a minor can read is that minor’s parent, not another parent and not the state.
Librarians use a variety of tools that help determine what materials go into the library’s collection. Examples include professional review sources and literary awards, all while respecting intellectual freedom and the needs of our communities. We do not choose/purchase materials because “we like it.”
If we are doing a good job, there will be materials in our collection we personally cannot stand. Our job is to make sure that there is something in the collection for everyone.
Many of the materials currently contested deal with the LGBTQ+ experience. Idaho has a large LGBTQ+ student population. They need to see themselves represented in the materials they read.
Access to materials and the freedom to read is essential to our democracy.
Relying on angry parents is not.
Heather Stout
Moscow
Respect personal choice
“My body, my choice” regarding personal freedom to make decisions affecting one’s health during a pandemic echoes in the ears of the Idaho Legislature where years ago a law passed allowing parents to withhold lifesaving medical treatment for their children based on religious freedom.
Yet the Idaho Legislature ignores both personal and religious freedom with two bills prohibiting:
l Women’s freedom to make their own medical decisions.
l Parents making medical choices for their children.
These laws would have stiff penalties — up to life in prison — codifying government intrusion into difficult family decisions, decisions the Legislature had previously rightly determined should be based on personal medical choice
Please ask your legislators to oppose:
l Senate Bill 1309. It would ban abortion at six weeks, when many women don’t yet know they’re pregnant. It would deputize family members, who would receive a reward, to enforce it.
l House Bill 675. It would criminalize providing gender-affirming medical care to minors. A physician knowingly providing a child any form of gender transition-related treatment, including hormone therapy, would be charged with a felony. Parents would also be prosecuted for seeking out-of-state treatment for their children.
If you stand by the right to refuse a vaccination during a worldwide pandemic, you should impress upon the Legislature that our right to make medical decisions cannot be cherry-picked by passing laws that limit that right. Freedom says the choice is ours to make.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow