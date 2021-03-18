Explain this to a boy
Dusty was a cute, loving, little male tabby cat that we brought home from the shelter. He and our other male cat became buddies and he was friends with cats next door.
We have a big yard and Dusty enjoyed spending time outside in it.
Unfortunately, someone who obviously didn’t like cats shot and killed Dusty.
My grandson, Xander, loved Dusty and enjoyed spending time with the cat when he was at our house.
Tomorrow, when Xander comes to visit, I’ll have to tell him that Dusty is gone.
It’s going to break his heart.
How do you explain to a 6-year-old that some people do bad things?
All he’ll know is that his loving furry buddy is gone.
Phyliss Collins
Lewiston
Tribune breaks ground
In its tragically misguided commitment to enable the most stubbornly ignorant segment of its readership via unfiltered right-wing propaganda and outright disinformation, the Lewiston Tribune has broken new ground with Dennis Prager’s claim that public schools and teachers are America-hating enemies of the people.
This patent absurdity is part of a national campaign to defund public schools, paid for by billionaires and corporations, who understand that an educated public is harder to brainwash and manipulate.
Prager’s case against public schools and teachers is that a significant number of young people do not entirely embrace their parents’ values. Given the ideological skew of his piece and his talk-show persona, “values” is code for Trumpism, a toxic and deeply un-American package that includes white victimization as cover for amped-up racism and voter suppression, bald-faced religious hypocrisy, a fake freedom agenda very much about controlling young people’s bodies and private lives, and a denial of science and medicine that most sixth-graders can easily recognize as muddle-headed and factually wrong.
And that’s the problem with public schools and teachers, isn’t it? Education, knowledge and learning all stand in awkward relation to the Trump agenda and ideology. ...
So, too, does the civic, patriotic, ethical, and — dare we say even moral — education that kids of all races and income levels continue to receive in our public schools.
Worst of all, most kids can still recognize a lie, and have the intellectual integrity to call it out and ask whose interests it is intended to serve.
Chris Norden
Moscow