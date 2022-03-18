Make Biden answer
The media may have not liked President Donald Trump.
But if they are truthful, they have to admit that he took all the time in the world to answer all their questions. President Joe Biden just addressed the nation and “once again” refused to answer questions. Why is the media protecting him by not calling him out? Why do they let him hide from the American public, who he is supposed to be serving?
My fellow Americans, demand that the media start making Biden answer all the questions that they demanded from Trump.
James Fry
Pullman
Putin’s puppet
Any one with a cent’s worth of sense should realize that Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is Vladimir Putin’s puppet.
Walter Gebhart
Pierce