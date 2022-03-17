Thawing permafrost
The fact that the Arctic permafrost is thawing can no longer be denied. For proof, Google http://www.nrdc.org/sotries/permafrost-everything-you-need-know?
The damned damming beavers are accelerating the process in Alaska. The dams that they are building are flooding the tundra, which is mostly continuous permafrost and that is accelerating the rate of the thawing. The inundating of the permafrost by water from the dams results in depriving the microbes of the oxygen needed to convert the organic matter in the thawed permafrost to carbon dioxide. As a result, it is converted to methane.
As a greenhouse gas, methane is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide when it reaches the atmosphere. See “Arctic Report Card: Update for2021” for information.
A comparison of recent satellite photos and older aerial photography shows that there are now more than 12,000 ponds, a doubling of ponds since 2000.
While the release of methane by the microbes in these ponds will be troubling, there might be a more dire problem in the release of methane in Alaska. That is the current rate of methane being released from Esieh Lake in Alaska. The source of the methane being released from the lake might be from a fault line that runs through the lake, which is releasing methane from deep within Planet Earth.
To view the lake see: https://www.pbs.org/video/whats-causing-water-bubble-arctic-ds19lz/?continuousplayautoplay=true . For additional viewing of related information view https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/video/arctic-sinkholes/.
The term “sinkholes” is misused here as it applies to the Arctic.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Meow, Comrade
The international community has moved swiftly, as it should, to impose a multiplicity of sanctions against the aggressor horde of Russia. From measures to restrict and impede Russia’s banking operations to the European Union’s freezing of Russian assets to Visa and MasterCard halting services in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, these measures are crucial and necessary.
But the Russians are a tough people. They are prepared to survive such sanctions. Withholding commodities such as Coke and Pepsi — they have survived worse.
Boycotting and pulling Russian vodkas off the shelves — that translates to more booze for a people whom I have personally seen toss down shots for breakfast.
No, while all those measures are inflicted with the right intentions, they have their limits. What is truly going to bring the land of the czars to its knees is this news that came out this week: the Federation Internationale Feline — or FIFe — announced that it is banning Russian cats from international competition. Ouch.
Condemning the invasion of Ukraine as an “unprecedented act of aggression,” FIFe has found the way to slash back where it hurts. It has found Russia’s Achilles’ heel (or paw) and will certainly bring that Motherland to its knees. While some bleeding hearts will protest that this action, like Olympic athletes in 1980 boycotting the Russian games, really only punishes the poor purring felines, we know that desperate times call for desperate measures.
It’s enough to make that famous breed, the Russian Blue, feel even bluer.
Don Brigham Jr.
Clarkston