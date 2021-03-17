Disgraceful budget cuts
Last week, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved stripping $409,000 from Boise State University to punish the university for daring to promote, create and fund social justice and diversity programs.
This money has been promised to Lewis-Clark State College to help freeze tuition for another year.
As an LCSC student, I have everything to gain by this. My tuition will not rise, and college will remain more affordable to myself and other students. However, these benefits will be far outstripped by the consequences of these actions for years to come, and these actions serve as a detriment to all higher education in Idaho.
These programs exist to promote tolerance and understanding among college students so we may confront our own biases and reconcile them before joining the workforce.
Without the opportunities to learn about other experiences, these are not only students who are ignorant at best and racist, homophobic and sexist at worst. They become homophobic doctors, racist teachers and sexist businesspeople.
These programs are needed so that we can experience people and cultures that we might otherwise not get a chance to learn about and understand. The state’s attempt to eliminate these programs is a disgrace and should be repealed immediately.
Tobias Colburn
Kellogg
Pursuing Mao’s path
The Democrats’ cultural war has happened before in China in the 1960s and ’70s.
Chairman Mao Zedong started a “Cultural Revolution” to end capitalism and traditional Chinese thinking. The Communist Party closed schools by force and youth gangs, known as Red Guards, attacked undesirable citizens.
The Chinese Communist Party organized and directed the Red Guards to destroy the “four olds”: old ideas, old culture, old customs and old habits. Components included religion, any sign of an advantage over another, children’s respect for elders and words.
They destroyed images, pictures, anything written, artifacts, landmarks and beat or publicly humiliated non-followers.
They raided the homes of people referred to as the “black elements,” and included property owners, merchants, rich peasants and persons thought to be counterrevolutionaries.
Does China’s Cultural Revolution sound similar to the Democrat’s cultural war?
Do you remember: the FBI spying on the Trump campaign, the special counsel propaganda for a year and a half, the riots last summer, the cancel culture, the hate America campaign and the movement to hate 74 million Trump voters?
In addition, do you remember the propaganda that all white people are racist, the war on police officers, the corrupt and biased media, the banning of books and people on social media, and no classrooms for most students?
How can you not think something bad is going on in America?
Mao wanted to change China to hard-core socialism-communism.
And so do Democrats.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah