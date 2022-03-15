Fish research biased
The research on fish issues has become very, very biased depending on who is paying the scientists.
Also the research report depends on how the media wants it to sound, as they use a lot of ways to influence people toward their own beliefs.
The only true research is done by the people who work with hands-on experience for fish survival. These are the researchers we should be listening to because they know what works and what does not work.
All this paid-for research is totally biased on who pays for it and who benefits from it politically. It lines a lot of people’s pocketbooks.
Dam removal makes no sense when all rivers up and down the whole coast are having the same problems.
The ocean is the problem, not the dams. Stop paying for biased research and put your money to work on the oceans.
But stupid people believe what they read and think it’s scientific research when it’s only something that gives a few greedy people gain.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Voting should be easy
On the back page of the Inland 360 insert was the saying: “Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy. It is democracy.”
How about we change the wording and say: “Freedom of voting is not just important to democracy. It is democracy”?
The states should be making voting easier instead of harder. Some states are making voting harder by removing drop boxes for ballots, changing hours of voting, changing the rules for voting by mail and have stooped so low as to not allow someone to give water to a voter standing in line for hours. Fear will make people do bad things and this is the result of fear of not being elected to office.
Please make sure you do your homework before you vote and just don’t choose a candidate because you have seen his/her name in the paper often. Usually, these are the ones you don’t want to see elected.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston
What problem?
What’s the problem? Isn’t Vladimir Putin just engaging in “legitimate political discourse”?
Patrick Dugan
Lewiston