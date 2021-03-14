Consider a real change
Want to change government? Then let’s really change government.
After 20 years, a few want to look at Lewiston’s form of government again. However, the argument remains the same. Either the strong mayor or council manager form of government can work well, depending on the people involved. It seems like this issue comes up from those who aren’t satisfied with current leadership and want more control.
In my opinion, the current system is not broken.
Two observations:
l The council-manager form is very similar to a corporate or nonprofit board of directors, which hires a chief executive officer or an executive director. This is a system that can, and in many cases, does work very well.
l We do not directly elect a school board president or the chairman of our county commissioners. Why is this different from the city?
So, if we really want to look at meaningful change in government, then let’s get serious. Let’s look into combining our city and county governments, a system that works well elsewhere.
Just think of the positive possibilities.
Let’s challenge Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston to establish a citizen’s advisory group to look into doing just that.
Jeff Nesset
Lewiston