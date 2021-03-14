Reducing fossil fuels
For efforts to improve salmon and steelhead runs, I depend upon expert opinion from Don Chapman, not common sense.
Electricity must be produced just before use. In Texas due to the demand for natural gas, electricity produced by them became very expensive. The catastrophe in Texas is due to climate change fed by burning of fossil fuels. We must reduce burning of fossil fuels.
The U.S. has done a good job in reducing coal-fired power plants. Investment firms note that power from coal-fired power plants has decreased. They project that electricity from coal in the U.S. will be gone by 2033. This is because they are becoming more expensive to maintain, just like our hydroelectric dams.
Australia got 150 megawatt battery back-up. It helped stabilize the grid and prevent blackouts. This saved the utility $40 million in the first year.
The next year, it saved $116 million.
The advantage of battery back-up is that it can respond in milliseconds. Because of these advantages, an additional 1,200 megawatts of battery back-up has been ordered in New South Wales, Australia.
Residential electricity use in the U.S. has plateaued since 2005. To make money, electric utilities must sell electricity. Utilities must maintain generating capacity for peak use on hot summer days when everyone turns on air conditioning. When the demand decreases during overnight hours, electric vehicles charging at night do not contribute to strains on the power grid. Because of this, electric utilities and their customers benefit by each customer with an EV.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Dams not the problem
Dam breaching is not a silver bullet.
This same agenda came up back in 2000, and the dams were not the problem then, nor are they the problem now.
Nothing will change the salmon recovery if something is not done about the Caspian terns and the sea lions that feed on the smolts at the mouth of the Columbia River. The terns establish homes on a man-made, 230-acre island made from dredging, beginning in 1987. Idaho Fish and Game estimates 17 million salmon were eaten by Rice Island terns in 1998 alone.
Fraser River in British Columbia should have fared well with salmon returns because it has never had dams or restrictions of any kind. Yet migrating salmon have dramatically dropped.
Concerns about Fraser River salmon are longstanding. In 2009, three consecutive years of low Fraser salmon returns led to the Cohen Commission inquiry, but not one smoking gun was found.
“Further research is crucial to understanding the long-term productivity and sustainability of Fraser River salmon,” Bruce Cohen wrote in his report with Fisheries and Oceans of Canada. If the salmon are not returning to a cooler, free-flowing river, then removing dams is not the answer.
Don Wassmuth
Lewiston
Eggleston stepped in it
Recently, I’ve been “All Quiet on the Western Front” since we patriots ousted one of the world’s most ignorant man from the world’s most important job.
No matter. One of the new conservative op-ed writers at the Lewiston Tribune, Dr. Richard Eggleston, has stepped up and, as all former conservatives are doing so well, stepped in it.
Eggleston’s newest opinion (Feb. 21) was loaded with misinformation. And shooting from the hip, he based much of his opinion on the Great Barrington Declaration, which asserts herd immunity is key to disease prevention. True.
Most educated experts say herd immunity requires 70 percent of the population to contract a disease or get vaccinated before immunity is attained. Using math, sometimes a foreign concept in Eggleston’s and former Republican’s skewed world, multiply 330 million (Americans) times 0.7. That equals 231 million. Multiply that by 1.5 percent, which, according to ourworldindata.org, is the average rate of infection. That equals 3.465 million.
This is the “herd immunity,” touted by the doctors in Great Barrington Declaration.
In stark terms, Doc Eggleston, that’s 3.465 million more dead (Americans). The Hippocratic Oath has become the hypocritic oath.
Following references to Jesus — the audacity —and the icandecide.com website, the second half of the doctor’s opinion was littered with confusion typical to always Trumper ranting.
But I don’t have the luxurious 800-word allowance to further address Eggleston’s trope.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Saddened by Giddings
It saddens me to think that Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, does not understand that social justice has been a component of Christian life since the time of Jesus (Gospel of Matthew 25:35-46.)
It is also sad that Giddings does not understand that those who learn about social justice are also taught to follow these teachings with action.
Where would White Bird be without a charity golf tournament, the service work of the Rebekahs, American Legion and Rodeo Royalty. The flyer for the upcoming St. Paddy’s Day Sausage and Hotcake Breakfast specifically states that the money raised “helps support community organizations ... who provide key volunteer or charitable services to the White Bird Community.”
Social justice is the key teaching and basis for humanity to enter an important and needed dialogue about the inherent dignity of the human person. We must act for the good of others, not just talk about it. If social justice “does not serve the common good,” then what does Giddings offer to take its place?
I do not want to be “protected” by her. The people of Idaho can do what is socially responsible, right and just. The only “grave threat to America” comes when we are not allowed to follow the moral concepts taught to us by our parents and our faith communities. No law can replace the urgency for social justice in our world today.
The Rev. Joseph F. McDonald III
Pastor, St. Mary’s
Moscow and Genesee
Johnson delivered
Sen. Dan Johnson has done exemplary work on Senate Bill 1103, which creates an Air Travel Enhancement Program fund to help attract new commercial air service to Idaho.
Transportation enhancements will be fundamental to a lasting economy in the Quad Cities of Lewiston-Clarkston and Moscow-Pullman.
Hopefully Gov. Brad Little will be signing a final bill.
Bert Bowler
Boise
Left in the dark
I have great respect for the scientists who state we must breach the dams on the lower Snake River but they really have no guarantee that it will work to restore the salmon population. ...
The loss of river transportation and flooding has been tangentially discussed but the significant loss of renewable power generation with no plan for replacements is catastrophic.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants only electric cars sold after 2030 and wants to eliminate natural gas for home heating and use electric. The two are in total conflict and will undoubtedly leave us in the dark, literally.
Then there are the carbon credits they want to impose. While sitting in the dark, freezing, we will light a fire to cook and keep warm, if you can afford the carbon credits for the fire.
It is time that the environmentalists and scientists start working the whole problem and work with the power and transportation industries to actually come up with a comprehensive plan that works.
Our politicians always say, when discussing energy, they want “all of the above.” But the plans proposed always eliminate the bigger part of “all of the above” — dams, natural gas and all fossil fuels.
We need to address the whole picture about how the so-called dirty energy will be replaced with an equal amount of or more of reliable baseload energy. ...
Wind and solar have their contribution to clean power but they are not a 24/7 source of baseload energy.
Chuck Whitman
Clarkston
Changes underway
The most popular president in history and progressive liberals have done amazing things in just a few days. Dr. Seuss is no longer to be read, Aunt Jemima is gone forever from the kitchen shelves, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head have been gender-neutered, so no more tater tots on the menu, 861,000 jobless claims filed last week, 4,600 soon-to-be-anointed new citizens are walking across the now open borders every day, and gas is approaching $4 a gallon in six states.
The down side of all this news of greatness is the fact that wind turbines are seizing up in cold weather, complicated by iced-up blades that require helicopter deicing, and that solar panels don’t work when covered with snow.
But one lingering question should be answered by someone in the know and that is: With all this liberal woke cancel culture phenomenon that seems to be permeating American society, why on Earth would any responsible parent allow a grown man who thinks he is a woman walk into a ladies bathroom wearing pink panties and a dress share an adjacent stall with their 6-year-old granddaughter?
Most fathers who still own a pair would beat that individual within an inch of taking the room temperature challenge.
John Webb
Reubens
Kind gesture
This is a thank you to an unknown nice person. At approximately noon on Feb. 19 in or near Rosauers supermarket, I dropped my Happy Day Vets Appreciation card. My surprise came the following morning when I checked my mail and found the card in my mailbox. I have no idea how it got there, but I want to thank anyone who was involved in its return. I was able to use it for dinner on Feb. 24.
At this time I will also say thank you to Happy Day restaurants for their resumption of their vets appreciation program.
John Rawson
Lewiston