Farewell
With regret, I am canceling my Lewiston Tribune subscription.
While the Tribune has been important to me for more than two decades and does a lot of good, the decisions made to print certain voices in a move to the right has done too much damage to our society. In the face of the pandemic, an emergency that has killed more Americans than all our wars put together, you chose to print the COVID-19 deniers’ misinformation. You loaned your megaphone to voices that contributed to killing people.
You chose to print Dennis Prager. I hope my subscription dollars did not pay for his rantings. He lies. Here are lies from his March 6 column:
l “America is watching, not intervening.” America, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, is sending dozens of cargo planes loaded with supplies and munitions every week, and is spending billions in aid money. Biden coordinated the American and European response that has the Russian economy in free fall.
l “And it remains a fact that Putin did not invade Ukraine while (Donald) Trump was president. Putin feared Trump.” Putin didn’t invade because Trump did everything Putin wanted. He undermined NATO, blackmailed Ukraine by withholding aid and sided with Putin’s talking points time after time.
You could have done so much better.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.
Certify graduates
I, too, respect and admire professional educators in public schools, and have said as much on several occasions. What good teachers accomplish is amazing, and my advancement of a free enterprise education doesn’t eliminate professionals from the equation. It does get rid of the “public” in our system. It would also eliminate the “university educated, certified and licensed” from the teacher designation.
Currently, teachers must be certified to impart knowledge to students, which seems silly and superfluous to me, especially given the success and growth of nongovernment private schools. Extensive knowledge within a specific specialty, added to a mastery of the methods of education ought to be, in itself, enough to qualify someone with the aptitude to teach.
The current union-directed and bureaucracy-controlled licensing and certification systems for teachers have spawned a huge, expensive nightmare for taxpayers to support.
It’s time to certify graduates rather than educators. If an individual needs to learn to read and write and cipher, what difference does it make if he acquired the instruction from that “university-trained, state-certified” teacher or Mrs. Brown-down-the-block as long as he obtains and can demonstrate the fully functioning abilities required? Let’s make sure our students learn the lifeskills necessary to survive rather than perpetuating the status quo.
Parents should never abandon their primary responsibilities to their children: love, discipline, shelter, food and education. In the education realm, I think we have naively trusted the government to do for our children what we should never have stopped doing for them ourselves.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Read Moscow’s plan
Moscow’s Draft Climate Action Plan is a clear-eyed and forward-looking document that recognizes the challenges we all will face due to climate change. The plan acknowledges that local impacts such as wildfire smoke, excessive heat and flooding are already affecting us. It is only responsible to plan for the future.
We can bury our heads in the sand or we can act for the future of our community. The city of Moscow can only propose strategies for mitigating and helping avoid the worst consequences in our small corner of the world. But as citizens of that world, we can play a part in addressing the disastrous impact that climate change is having on coastal and other vulnerable communities around the globe.
Through citizen input, we can make Moscow’s plan as strong as possible. The Draft Climate Action Plan is on the Moscow’s website (https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1002/Climate-Action-Plan). Provide input there.
Mary DuPree
Moscow