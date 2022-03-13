With thanks
Wreaths Across America/Vineland placed more than 1,300 wreaths for veterans and first responders interred in Vineland.
When wreaths arrived in Clarkston, they were escorted by the Nez Perce County and Asotin County sheriff offices. Volunteers from Asotin County Fire Department and from our communities assisted with unloading the boxes.
At the ceremony, we received volunteer support from Clarkston, Lewiston, Asotin, Anatone and Juliaetta. Our ceremony was especially meaningful with flyovers from Gary Peters. The National Anthem was sung by Shara Mintonye. The invocation was presented by the Rev. Jeff Core. The colors were presented by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Posse. The ceremonial wreaths were presented by the Combat Veterans Association.
Volunteers came from the Clarkston High School class of 1968, the Asotin County Fire Department and the Blue Mountain Fire District. We had volunteers from Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 896, the Daughters of the American Revolution, CHS, Holy Family Catholic School, Gateway Families as well as friends and families throughout our communities. ...
Without the support of local businesses, we would not be able to provide a quality event. We had donations of goods or services from Pepsi and Costco, Hahn Rental, Shermans True Value Hardware, Naslund Disposal and Jons Johns. Transportation and driver came from Living Springs Residential Care.
Advertising assistance came from P1FCU, Lewis Clark Credit Union and Freedom Credit Union. ...
None of this would have been possible without the support from the staff at Vineland Cemetery.
Sherry Domaskin
Clarkston
Keep the racks full
Been praying at Serenity Prayer. There was no delivery of Tribune.
At Clarkston, I stopped at Hazel’s for breakfast. The kiosk was empty at 8:30 a.m. So I read part of paper inside left by a kind soul.
Went by Albertsons. There was no kiosk outside, but I asked at courtesy desk. There were lots of copies on the lower shelf. A nice lady took my $1.
I took it home, read the funny letter a man wrote, looked at those great photographers of the levy.
I saw kiosk outside McDonald’s was full of papers because no one had been dining inside for months.
I think one by the post office was still there.
Wasem’s used to have one outside.
Here’s an easy solution: Have one Lewiston Tribune employee drive around at least until noon to keep the kiosks full.
Place a list of areas where kiosks are located in Clarkston.
With spring soon here, why not pick an area close to your home and maybe pick up extras for elderly who can’t drive and don’t have wifi internet.
It’s difficult to navigate the e-edition.
We’re all in this together. Thanks to the Tribune folks who are also so helpful. Just keep kiosks full. There’s no need to deliver. Neighbors can help neighbors, at least till it snows again.
Nan Smith
Clarkston
Wildlife mission validated
On Feb. 19, Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever held its third annual banquet and fundraising auction. We would like to extend a huge thank you to Stephanie Crockett and all of her staff at the Best Western-Lodge at River’s Edge. They made everyone feel welcome for the evening as well as those that stayed at the hotel.
Everyone really enjoyed the banquet meal that was provided by our local restaurant “Fiesta En Jalisco.”
NIWF wants to also express our sincere appreciation to every business and individual from Orofino, Lewiston and the surrounding area who donated to our auction to make the evening quite memorable.
I would like to personally thank some special guests who took the time to attend our banquet: Rusty Kramer of the Idaho Trappers Association, Dan Fowler and Don Sickels of the Clearwater Chaper of Foundation for Wildlife Management, Kyle Maki of the Idaho Wildlife Foundation, former Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners Dan Blanco and Alex Irby and our auctioneer, Harley Sharrard.
I feel the highlight of the evening was the very large crowd and all the statewide organizations that validated NIWF’s mission to strive for better management of our wildlife.
Thanks to all who helped and attended our event.
William Samuels
NIWF president
Orofino