Too many trucks already
If you haven’t traveled long distances on the interstate highway system with the 80 miles per hour speed limit, you don’t know the effects of hundreds of semi trucks taking up the roadway.
Recently I helped my grandson move from Colorado Springs to Spokane. We traveled Interstate-25 and I-80 to Ogden, Utah, and then to Boise on a Saturday and Sunday.
The time suggested by Google is nine hours from Colorado to Utah and nine hours from Utah to Lewiston. ... But semi after semi don’t seem to care who they are sharing the road with. They slow down as they attempt to pass each other, taking up to five miles to get past each other. ...
It took us 10½ hours to make it to Ogden.
From Ogden, we traveled I-80 to Boise at 80 m.p.h. and then on to U.S. Highway, which is slower and we made the trip in eight hours with very few semis on the roadway.
So tell me Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan to put hundreds of semis on the road to haul the commodities that are barged on the river systems will be a benefit to our area when we don’t even have any interstate highways. We can’t even afford to maintain our Highways 12, 95 and 195....
Preserve the river barging system. The dams ... are not the cause for decline of fish. The river system is the best highway you will ever get from Lewiston to the Pacific Ocean. Don’t destroy it.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston
Wading into the Big Muddy
During the Vietnam War, folk singer Pete Seeger sang about a squad of soldiers on maneuvers trying to cross a too-deep river (https://is.gd/iwQojl). The song’s refrain is “We’re waist deep in the Big Muddy and the big fool says to push on.”
We’re on the shores of the Big Muddy again and our toes are wet (no fly restrictions on Russia).
One foolish call to push on has come from Lewiston Tribune conservative “counter puncher” Cindy Agidius on March 6.
Air strikes on our part will only lead to losses that hawks from both parties will turn into “Remember the Maine!” These losses will be then used to take us deeper into war.
As Reason’s Robby Soave opined: Without excusing Vladimir Putin, it must be said that U.S. foreign policy blew the opportunities presented by the collapse of the Soviet Union (https://reason.com/2022/02/28/ukraine-putin-war-russia-nato-us-bad-europe-clinton).
Let’s not blow the opportunity to get international relations back on track presented by this war.
The best suggestion to that end comes from Greek Socialist politician Yanis Varoufakis. Speaking to podcaster Russell Brand, he suggested President Joe Biden invite Putin to a summit aimed at both the U.S. and Russia agreeing to respect the neutrality of the Ukraine (https://bit.ly/3vMLSR6, start about 10:48).
As a side benefit, a swift and successful statecraft solution is a far better way than embroiling us in war for Democrats to limit their midterm losses.
Let’s say we stay out of the Big Muddy this time.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Tone deaf
The Legislature’s long-awaited property tax relief proposal ... hit with a thud. ...
House Bill 741 aims to eliminate almost all property taxes (except bonds and supplemental levies) on primary homes and replace the funds with a 1.85% sales tax rate increase.
Our sales tax would be the highest in the nation, although due to other jurisdictions allowing local option taxes it would not be the highest in every jurisdiction. The grocery tax credit would be increased to $175 per person from $100. ...
The bill is needlessly overly complicated compared to the obvious solution in front of lawmakers — raise the Homestead Exemption.
HB 741 exacerbates the incentive for people living in border communities like Lewiston-Clarkston to shop where groceries are not taxed. ...
Sales taxes on groceries are paid up front vs. the credit, which is an after-the-fact rebate.
All of us incur higher, not lower, sales taxes because of the failure to repeal or simply lower sales taxes on groceries. Yes, homeowners, like me, will see a property tax reduction. But the affordability crisis for renters in our state will continue. ...
I’m not trying to rain on the parade of those who have worked hard on this bill. ...
This seems like a good faith effort. But it seems to be the only remaining solution due to the tone deafness of our statewide elected officials, legislative committee chairs and the fact our leadership is disconnected from what so many Idahoans go through day to day. ...
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston