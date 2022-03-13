Not so smart
Marilyn vos Savant has (allegedly) one of the highest IQs in the world.
She has a column in Parade magazine called, “Ask Marilyn.” She was recently asked why anti-vax people are opposed to the vaccine. Her answer was illuminating. Though she is undoubtedly smart, she is, or was, uninformed. She said it could be our fear of needles.
Seriously? Needles?
I wrote her and told her our fear of needles is maybe reason No. 20. She missed the true answer by an order of magnitude.
It is getting easier to see that this is not a national health issue. It is now a political issue. Democrats want to force Republicans and independents to toe the line. Vaccine mandates are almost universally supported by Democrats and (should be) universally opposed by everyone else.
It is currently a personal rights vs. government/liberal/media coercion issue.
I and my fellow anti-vaxxers are firmly convinced that the government perhaps has the power, but it does not have the right to force citizens to undergo an invasive, unproven, questionable medical procedure that may kill or disable said citizens.
Fear of needles, indeed. That may be a smart answer, but vos Savant has apparently not talked to any anti-vax persons. This is a political and personal right issue. ...
I would be opposed to forced vaccinations even if they were proven to be 100% safe and 100% effective. The key word is “forced.”
I love my freedom, but freedom is seldom easy or cheap.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah