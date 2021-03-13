Get vaccinated
A few days ago. I received my first dose of’ a COVID-19 vaccine at the Idaho North Central District Health Department. I can say without any reservation whatsoever that the experience was completely positive. Things were very well organized. The staff was ready with vaccine record cards. And they got you in to receive the injection very promptly.
The staff were totally professional. Some Idaho National Guardsmen were present helping with the process as well and they did a great job.
Contrary to what I have seen on television about problems with the vaccination process in other states, there was no confusion and there were no problems when I was there.
They had counter-medication present in case anyone experienced anaphylactic shock. As far as the vaccination itself, the needle looks very large but it must be really sharp because I barely felt a pinprick.
The side effects were pretty minimal, just a tiny amount of soreness around the injection site. My wife had hers the same day with similar results.
I had originally not intended to take the vaccine but a friend who has reason to know convinced me that the development process on the vaccine was done in a reasonable time period, given all of the work that has been done on the genome during the last few years.
So, I encourage everyone who can do so to get vaccinated so we can wrestle this COVID-19 pandemic to the ground and vanquish this disease for the good of all.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Government lied before
Twelve readers vociferously attacked Richard Eggleston for daring to contradict the doctrine of Bill Gates, Tony Fauci and the power structure on Feb. 28. A heavy harvest of indigence, indeed.
We sheeple swallow falsehoods hook, lie and sinker — particularly when propagated by government.
Ben Evans wrote truthfully on Feb. 28, stating that “... American military leaders should have ignored the lie of the Gulf of Tonkin. This deliberate American lie, born from the womb of oligarchic corporate capitalism, certainly cost millions of lives.”
The Gulf of Tonkin lie was manufactured out of whole cloth by President Lyndon B. Johnson, Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger and the National Security Agency. It came directly from the womb of government.
With convincing presentation, lies are easily sold. And who better to sell them than politicians?
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Welcomes Simpson’s plan
As a registered unaffiliated voter, I’m rarely impressed with major party politicians, who too often seem more concerned with the next election cycle than actually working for the common good.
But I was pleasantly surprised by Rep. Mike Simpson’s recent announcement that he is proposing a plan for salmon and steelhead recovery and economic revitalization in the Northwest.
As Simpson notes, the science is clear: Idaho’s salmon and steelhead will not survive long-term with the lower Snake River dams intact. Recognizing the basic facts of a matter rarely points to easy answers, as evidenced by the decades-long debate over the dams. What Simpson aims to do, however, is to actually address the seemingly competing economic, social and ecological interests and imperatives at stake in this complicated issue.
In doing so, he has revealed that these interests are actually not inherently at odds. Through his numerous public meetings with stakeholders and thoughtful consideration of the interests of communities in the Northwest in the context of a real-time extinction event, Simpson has concluded that a truly sustainable economy and way of life, more broadly, are premised on a natural world that is not merely a taken-for-granted backdrop to human activity but is actually a central component that makes all of our activities possible.
I welcome and appreciate Simpson’s vision and leadership. As he notes, his proposal is merely a starting point to a larger conversation about the future of the Northwest. I hope others will join him in that conversation.
Laura Earles
Troy