Democratic propaganda
On Jan. 26, I read there are 23 states that are controlled by Democrats. For the record, we are fighting not only the Democrats, but a Joseph Goebbels propaganda news media.
President Donald Trump paroled Alice Johnson after she served 21 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.
Under the bimbo, President Joe Biden, there have been more than 2,000 shootings in major cities.
Under Trump, oil sold for $24 a barrel.
Under Bimbo Joe, it went to $90 a barrel.
In 2020, coronavirus hit the U.S. At warp speed in less than two months, Trump produced ventilators so fast he exported them.
At warp speed in less than nine months, he had produced a vaccine.
What you should worry about is how Bimbo Joe got into the White House.
Hunter Biden got kicked out of the military on drug charges.
He got $3.5 million from Ukraine oil and more than $1.5 billion from China.
Under President Barack Obama, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was implemented. Since Jan. 5, 2021, more than 2 million known illegal immigrants have entered the country. Add more than 500,000 who fly into Texas and Arizona.
With mail-in voting, that’s how the Democrats will become dictators.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Marxists in charge
If you’re still wondering why things have gotten so weird:
l Russia? Marxist.
l China? Marxist.
l Ukraine? Famously corrupt, but not entirely Marxist.
l The Clintons and their dirty cash machine? Marxist.
l Barack Obama and his inner circle? Marxist.
l Deep State? Marxist.
l Black Lives Matter? Marxist.
l Universities? Marxist.
l Teacher unions? Marxist.
l Big (blue) city governments? Marxist.
And that’s just the short list. Don’t forget the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency, the Department of Justice, the IRS, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League and most corporate boardrooms. Big business loves big government.
It is no an accident that COVID-19 mandates continue to crush the middle class while enriching big corporations.
There is still time to clean house and get our country back.
Hunter Biden may be just a deeply corrupt crack addict, but he is definitely owned by the Marxists from China and Ukraine.
Hunter has funneled their Marxist bribes and dirty money to his dad and other criminal enterprises for years.
Old Joe Biden is like a blind chicken running with a pack of wolves.
So don’t be too surprised when old Joe’s “America last” foreign policy seems confusing. Our president and his many handlers are owned by the commies.
God help us all.
Pray hard. Vote well.And keep your powder dry.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Trump’s a coward
I noted the latest on former President Donald Trump is that he has been destroying paperwork and electronic media that implicate him in wrongdoing for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Shades of Richard Nixon and what we used to call “Rose Mary Woods’ boo boo,” the 18½-minute gap in the audio tape.
What occurs to me about Trump’s action in destroying these records is that this shows Trump’s cowardice so clearly. It is one thing to play the big man, jump up and down in front of a crowd, and blast out a bunch of nonsense because you think you can get away with it. It is quite another thing when you get called on the carpet for your conduct to destroy records so you can run and hide like some third grader. That is disgraceful.
Of course, I expect that the right-wingers, instead of acknowledging Trump’s wrongdoing, will want to bring up Hillary Clinton, their favorite boogie woman.
What they can’t see, and will never see, is that Trump’s conduct does not become excusable because someone else in the past may or may not have done something wrong. To excuse Trump’s conduct by ranting and raving about Hillary Clinton is essentially saying that Trump is not man enough to stand up for his own misdeeds.
These people always have to distract from Trump’s conduct by bringing up someone else. This is pitiful in the extreme. Maybe they should pick themselves a different God.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Find hope in God
A close friend called greatly distressed as her son had recently told her he was feeling suicidal.
He is a good man working through a very challenging season in his life. Like many of us, he is also trying to process what is happening in our world: wars and rumors of wars, nation rising against nation, famines and pestilence, lawlessness, division — even in his own family.
For days, she was concerned about what he might do.
When she had not heard from her son, who lives six hours away in a large and lonely city, she feared the worst and asked for prayer. As it turned out, her son forgot his phone when he left for the grocery store after days of staying shut in.
When the bill was totaled, he didn’t have enough money. Before he could respond, a woman behind him offered to pay the difference. A simple, yet profound and divinely timed act of kindness provided a glimmer of hope and reminded him God is with him.
There is a very real spiritual battle raging all around us. Precious souls are at stake. But there is a hope far greater than anything this world or its leaders can ever provide.
“Find rest, O my soul, in God alone; my hope comes from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.” Psalm 62:5-6
“Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts.” Hebrews 4:7
Julia Long
Lewiston