Let us decide
Richard Kremer, regarding your March 4 letter: You are not only at risk of being “that guy,” you are “that guy.”
How disgusting you are in trying to convince people to donate to one charitable organization over another.
By the way, why did you not disclose which of those listed charities you had a special interest in? How despicable. I think we all know why. While the entities you listed are all good causes, you left many worthy organizations in this valley off the list.
You have every right to promote your favorite charity but don’t ask the public to withhold funds from one good cause to donate to another.
I think we are all capable of making those decisions on our own as to whom and how much to donate.
Steve Rice
Lewiston