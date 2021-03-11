Brainwashed
I haven’t written a letter to the editor in many years but I am about to do one right now.
I could not believe my eyes this morning when I read the article by the woman from the Los Angeles Times.
People. Disney. Have you gone completely around the bend?
Disclaimers on some of the most delightful and joy-filled movies that the true Walt Disney Productions were famous around the world for?
It blows one’s mind entirely to see how far the politically correct do-gooders are willing to go.
Why not throw out Hans Christian Anderson and the Narnia tales. Oh yes, Little Red Riding Hood and, of course, the Three Little Pigs have a big bad wolf. That cannot be allowed, can it?
Oh and Ms. Piggy?
My dear people, have you lost what’s left of your little bitty brains trying to make everything that’s fun and good into something nasty and bigoted? Shame and shame and shame on all of you weak-minded, immature clods. ...
There are so many shameful and downright dirty films, sitcoms and junk that come from the entertainment industry that there are not enough garbage cans around to hold all of it — and that’s OK, right? ...
Wake up and smell the roses. You are being brainwashed right and left — mostly left, I must say — and you have no idea where the trend could end when folks don’t know the difference between what’s good and what’s evil and political correctness becomes the law.
Nola K. Tilton
Lewiston
Pricing power sky high
Dam removal will drive power bills sky high. With President Joe Biden’s green policies, it will make electrical power a luxury many people will not be able to afford any longer.
Dam removal will not bring back the fish. Even scientists who tell the whole story don’t believe it will work. Only the ones who want a high-paying job say it works with no proof of it working. Only, it costs a lot of money.
The fish are not returning from the ocean. It’s as simple as that. Only when we fix the ocean will returns get better.
All rivers with and without dams are having the same problems we are.
Our power is one thing the Northwest gets cheap compared to the rest of the U.S. Let’s not lose that for something that won’t work.
For every single worker in hydro, nuclear or natural gas power, it takes 5.2 workers in wind and 45.8 workers in solar power to produce the same amount of power.
What do you think that will do to your power bill? Use some common sense.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Keep the dams
To Rep. Mike Simpson about taking out the dams on the Snake River, which is not good.
1. This would stop river transportation.
2. It stops lots of recreation on the rivers and lakes.
3. It stops electric power.
4. We have no flood control.
5. There would be no water storage and irrigation to the farmers.
6. This would put hundreds of trucks on the highways, causing more accident.
My suggestion:
1. Extend the no-fishing limit to 20 to 25 miles off our coast.
2. Cut back on commercial fishing below the lower Columbia River.
3. Contain the seals, sea lions and fish-eating birds.
4. Cut back on Indian fishing, no gill-nets.
Rep. Simpson, you may forget who paid for those dams, which cost the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to build. Now you want to spend hundred of millions of dollars to break the dams, which is a very bad joke.
Don Stack
Yakima