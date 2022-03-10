‘Pale, stale and male’
When Barack Obama was first elected president, the racists and white supremies lost their lunches and nackered their nickers. How could such a travesty have ever occurred in their “white America?”
Longtime Ku Klux Klan Grand Turtle Mitch “Guru of Grunt” McConnell, declared wholly indignantly, “We will never work with this president.” What Big Mac didn’t say at the time but implicitly implied was: “We will never work with him because he is Black, and, coincidentally, a Democrat.”
Now the GOPer Nazis are getting their bloomers in a twist over President Joe Biden’s intent to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court, ringing their hands and yammering about “all the better qualified rich, old white guys being denied the opportunity.”
But it’s not really about qualifications, according to Black attorney Madiba K. Dennie. For most of the court’s history, she says, the primary qualifications were low melanin and high testosterone: “The long entrenched historical norm of wealthy white male leadership at SCOTUS says that the pale, stale and male of this country are the most qualified to make the rules that everyone else must live by. ...”
All of which calls to mind the monstrous lie that this country is built on, to be found in Jefferson’s hilariously gaslit opening lines of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with the inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. ... ”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Bicycle thieves
What type of people like to steal bikes?
I am disabled and it seems like everyone wants to steal my bikes all the time.
Why do people like to steal from the handicapped?
Mark McDonough
Lewiston
No fan of Horsey
This will be short. You can headline it: “Lies and other prevarications.”
The Slanted Media Useful Idiot of the Year Award goes to David Horsey of the Seattle Times.
I’m amazed at the Tribune even running this immoral trash.
Bob Taylor
Clarkston
Well done, Warriors
Congratulations to Warrior men’s and women’s basketball teams. Despite both teams losing all five starters, the men finished with a record of 22-10 and the women finished with a record of 27-4 as well as Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season champions.
Let’s hope that the men get an at-large bid to the national tournament.
The women will be in the national tournament due to a second place finish in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament.
I can’t wait until next year.
One other thing: Callie Stephens should be the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s player of the year.
Tony Bell
Lewiston