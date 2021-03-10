Corrupted by power
The Idaho Legislature hates big government —unless it’s those same lawmakers with the heavy hand.
Too many years of holding all the political cards has left our Republican (can’t call them conservative) legislative supermajority with a pervasive paternalistic belief it should always get the last word on every aspect of our lives and have the ability to micromanage every aspect of our government.
Instead of sticking to actual legislative chores such as writing bills, debating and deciding if they are worthy of becoming laws or policy and when in agreement, passing those bills on to the governor to sign or veto, our three-month-a-year civil masters demonstrate their utter contempt for our system of governance.
With unchecked powers, our Legislature wants to control the power of the executive branch, deny the power of the judicial branch and throttle the power of their constituents’ constitutional rights to participate in self-rule through the voter’s initiative process.
Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
Johnson’s toxic illustration
Having overshadowed Debra Anne Haaland’s and Jaime Pinkham’s respective qualifications for public service with their ethnicity in Friday’s Lewiston Tribune, the place Marc C. Johnson should be looking for an illustration of “the paternalism problem” is the mirror.
If he had praised the appropriateness of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s appointment on the basis of her being Jewish, then his patronizing and insulting reliance on ethnic stereotypes would be obvious to everyone.
Secretary Haaland is a supporter of the Green New Deal, that fact made her appointment problematic.
On the campaign trail, her new boss opined that miners displaced by a Biden administration’s environmental policies could simply learn to code. “Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well,” said President Joe Biden, according to Yahoo News (Dec. 31, 2019).
Given her views and her subordination to Biden’s policies, Haaland’s appointment merited strong questions from the opposition party. But instead of rationally addressing those concerns, Johnson relied on invective, characterizing her questioners as motivated by anger, corruption and zealotry.
Having once again done his bit to make our poisoned political partisanship even more profound, Johnson showed a lack of self-awareness by praising GOP Sen. Don Young for his support of Haaland.
Good for Young. I hope he’s right about Haaland. Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, until and unless Johnson learns that we’re all “ genuine Americans” — and behaves accordingly — his columns will continue to be a toxic waste of Opinion page space.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin