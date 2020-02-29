Who’s the nuisance?
At a recent city of Lewiston meeting, they had a “visual nuisance survey” where they posted pictures of our neighbors’ homes and asked us to visually define which of these homes were a nuisance in regard to vehicle parking.
There was no option to state that you did not find any of them a nuisance.
The biased nature of this survey, along with the biased nature of the previously mailed paper survey, makes it evident that the city of Lewiston wants to control more of our private property rights.
I know several of the homeowners who were “featured” on this appalling, low-class, sham survey that the city of Lewiston put together. They are good people. Folks, if you consider one of your neighbor’s properties a visual nuisance, go talk to them. Get to know them. Understand their circumstances. Offer to help them. It’s called being neighborly.
If your neighbor is unwilling to fix his property to your liking, erect a fence, plant some trees and shrubs or move to a homeowners association. Don’t ask the city to strong-arm your neighbors into making their property visually appealing to you.
The city already controls too much of our private property rights. Don’t give it the means to control more.
The city would love to oblige, and that would be the real nuisance.
Travis Ulrich
Lewiston
Taking the first step
The two articles on the front page of the Feb. 18 Lewiston Tribune about the Diversity Club and the Lewiston School District’s first step in cultural competency are welcome news about positive ways of addressing the issues of racism in our community that impact our children and young people.
These are obviously first steps in what must necessarily be a long process of changing the culture to valuing and nurturing all our children, no matter what their ethnic background is.
While the Diversity Club is a tremendous positive action by the students themselves, the ones who really need the education and awareness-raising about racism are the rest of the student body.
This also includes the parents and teachers.
Indeed, this needs to be a communitywide effort if the culture of racism is to be turned around. It is a long-term challenge, but totally achievable whenever there is openness to meet and get to know our neighbors and to realize what we all have something to contribute to each other and to the community.
I hope to see many more articles about what the school district is planning in the future.
The Rev. Beverly Hosea
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity
Lewiston
Where was the Tribune?
On Feb. 20, there was a meeting at the Lewiston Community Center featuring city entities, such as our city manager, public works, police and fire departments, water and waste, etc.
The event allowed us to ask questions of all the various departments, and give input on what we would like to see as citizens of Lewiston. We thought the event was well attended, and we applaud the city of Lewiston for putting this event on.
Where was the Lewiston Tribune? We have seen no articles covering this event. However, Sunday’s paper featured several pages covering dams and their future by Eric Barker.
Nice to know what the Lewiston Tribune deems as important to print.
Wayne and Linda Vantrease
Lewiston