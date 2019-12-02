Disagrees with Hennigan
Thomas Hennigan asserts there are two genders based solely on one’s natural-born genitalia. I disagree.
If he were to review the literature, he would find many cultures have long recognized there is more to gender than one’s genitalia.
Many Native American and African cultures have made allowances for gender fluidity, where men would take on feminine roles and women could take on masculine roles.
Even in biblical times, the Talmud and Midrash writings recognize some people are born without genitalia or they are born with the genitalia of both sexes. Then there is an interesting passage where Jesus says there are some who are born as “eunuchs” (Matthew 19:11-12).
It seems he is well aware that there are gay people. Note: He does not condemn such men, but accepts them as God’s natural order.
While Hennigan may be an expert in technology, it is obvious he is no expert in human sexuality.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Thank you, Mr. President
The American people should be terrified about what’s going on with our government: the lies, damage to reputations, the millions of dollars in damages and legal fees, the shame and the disrespect they have brought on themselves and the American people.
The world is laughing. The Democrats have become inbred with the powerful media and corrupt politicians, all to bring down a good president. We see the truth and the lies. The Democrats are out of the closet.
They are taking down President Donald Trump to cover up their crimes and 2016 elections. Democrats are corrupt and the media is biased.
Hear this, Democrats: It’s the American people who decide who will be president, not a liberal group of Democrats working with powerful media and corrupt politicians who are creating a coup against Trump.
Pray — certainly not for the FBI, New York or Washington, D.C., — but for the American people so that Democrats will listen up.
America knows where this vote is going.
Trump has done a very great thing for our country. He has exposed the corruption. Thank you, Mr. President.
Rick Perrigo
Clarkston
Day of reckoning ahead
Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has become a party of seditionists and propagandists. We no longer have a national network of impartial media. TV stations and newspapers are now the propaganda foils of the Democratic Party.
Their method is: Feed the talking point of the day, which is designed to denigrate President Donald Trump to all the liberal news sources and make sure everyone says the same something to make him look demented, racist, criminal or just plain mean.
That is sedition, the causing of discontent, insurrection, or resistance against a government. (Webster’s definition.)
It’s become so bad that the only channel whose news I listen to at all these days is Fox.
They’ll still offer unbiased opinions about actual news and they tell the truth when it comes to Trump.
As for the Lewiston Tribune, now and then you get an occasional political cartoon that rightly portrays the antics of the left. But when it comes to actual news stories, you can count on them to slant the story to make us believe the Republican Party and Trump are in trouble.
The media and the Democrats are in for a rude awakening and a big shock in 2020 when Trump is reelected in a landslide and the balance of power in Congress once again shifts to the right.
Sherry Cook
Clarkston