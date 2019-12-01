Rogers is clueless
Rick Roger’s recent writings promote his understanding of global warming. He claims to be a climate realist and not a climate change denier. His knowledge of the subject comes from “scientific books, magazines and other media reports.” Let us check that out.
First check his five minute video, “Greta Thunberg ... Milankovitch cycles.”
Appraisal of Roger’s understanding expressed in print shows that he is clueless about the Milankovitch cycles and the Earth’s climate and science. Whereas the cycles have long been recognized for affecting the Earth’s temperature, real climate scientists have determined that the long cycle periods and subsequent small temperature changes are insignificant to carbon dioxide global warming.
Second, Rogers and other conservative deniers believe the United Nation’s liberal bent negates the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change worldwide scientists panel’s report that global warming is caused by human activity. He calls the IPCC report “claptrap. ...”
Finally there is Rogers’ petitionproject.org list of world renowned human-caused climate change denying scientists. No mention of their area of expertise or level of education is included. Wikipedia’s report on The Oregon Project is about the petitionproject.org list. It fully evaluates the 31,000 scientists including 9,000 Ph.D.s; all human-caused global warming deniers.
Renowned educator and author James Lawrence Powell wrote “The Inquisition of Climate Science.” It details the money-grubbing and lying characters who participate in climate science denying. Many have been denying science for decades for profit. ...
I have left a copy at the Tribune for Rogers if he is interested.
Leonard Ross
Clarkston