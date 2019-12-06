Where’s my letter?
Hello, Marty Trillhaase: Four or five weeks ago I mailed a letter to the editor.
I didn’t get it in return mail so I know you got it and probably stored it in the round file.
Since then, you have pub lished any number, each, of Marco Munez’s, Paul Oman’s and Danny Radakovich’s profound, allegoric musings. Also one letter so grossly nauseating that several have written in protest of your stated letters policy.
Personally, I thought you had lost your understanding of what constitutes egregious language.
Since my letter stated my experience with concentration camp survivors, I can only assume you feel that anti-semitism and the chance of it causing another Holocaust is far less important than repeating the crap of Democrats against the Trump administration.
Perhaps you should take another look at Kamiah’s Michael Blue’s letter and the opinions of Kent Kenyon and others.
I am still writing, have no intention of stopping, so you might get used to it.
Flora Teachman
Kamiah
Teachman’s previous letter did not arrive at the Tribune. She’s welcome to resubmit it.