Literacy is the mission
A recent Lewiston Tribune poll dealt with regional libraries going fine-free. A combined 47 percent of the respondents think it is either a great idea or that a fine-free policy might get them using the library again.
Interestingly, another 47 percent believe fines are a deterrent to irresponsible behaviors. As a career librarian, this last bit of feedback was surprising.
Libraries don’t exist to teach responsibility. The library mission is centered on providing free, equal access to information and to improving literacy, especially with emerging readers.
Library fines don’t distinguish people who are responsible from those who are not. Library fines reveal who can afford to pay for overdue items and those who cannot.
No one benefits when a child or young adult stops learning, reading or developing literacy skills because of an inability to pay.
As for the 6 percent of respondents not using a library, give your local library a try. You will likely be pleasantly surprised.
On a different matter, as an unabashed fan of the Tribune, a satisfied reader of the improved weather page, and a strong backer of the recent undertakings of the Civility Project, I have to say that your latest publishing of the Flashback page from 1993 rattled me.
The 1990s were just last week. I’m pretty sure a lot of folks have items in their refrigerator that predate 1993.
Please, respect the living and don’t consider anything post-1989 Flashback-worthy.
Mary Ann Funk
Lewiston
GOP failed the country
The Republican Party has failed the country.
They allowed an impeachment trial with no witnesses and no documents. Republican senators said even before the trial started that they would vote to acquit.
The standard now set for presidential conduct, based on President Donald Trump’s lawyers and the Republican Congress, is that anything Trump does for his reelection is “in the public interest,” so he may do whatever he wants.
What Trump wants and what “We the People” want are now the same.
When he sells our public lands for personal profit, it is in our interest.
When he goes against our justice system and sets criminals free, it is in our interest.
When our environment is destroyed, that is in our interest.
When he makes money off taxpayers, it is in our interest.
When he has foreign countries interfere with our elections, it is for us.
Working against our veterans, homeless, elderly, children, immigrants and the working class is all done in our interest.
The Republican Senate, with one exception, stood before the people and voted that if the president believes a deal or action is in his political interest, it doesn’t matter how corrupt that quid pro quo is.
Trump, with the servitude of the Republican Party, now embraces what Adolf Hitler stated: “It is victory, not truth, that matters.”
If we want to keep democracy, we have eight months to do so. Work and vote against Trump and Republican senators who are decimating our democracy.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Tax break unneeded
Tri-State Memorial Hospital has chosen to invoke a property tax exemption upon our community based on its nonprofit status.
Looking at Tri-State’s more recent property acquisitions, major construction and specialized clinics that generate considerable revenue, I can’t help but think this whole nonprofit status is no more than an exercise in bookkeeping.
Of course, Tri-State’s ever-growing footprint is an asset to the community, just as any other major health care provider is to any other community. No one can convince me that Tri-State is the poor kid on the block, operating at a loss.
It is going to claim an additional $150,000 a year with the potential of nearly a half-million of retroactive exemptions.
If this happens, you will still be paying your huge health care bills, plus a property tax-imposed subsidy for the privilege.
Rest assured, your property taxes will go up. And when they do, and the much-needed next EMS levy is proposed, are you going to be less receptive — especially knowing that Tri-State currently pays nothing for emergency services because of its nonprofit status?
It makes Tri-State look like just another cog in the giant sucking machine that is our health care system and not a true community partner.
And it cares little about how such a decision will impact the finances of our struggling city and county.
I would ask the Tri-State board not to “bite the hand that feeds it.”
The public relations black eye may not be worth it.
Jack Worle
Clarkston