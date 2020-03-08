Selective amnesia
I am amazed at the selective memory that John Webb has regarding civility.
He wrote: “Conservatives were patient and civil under eight years of President Barack Obama. ...”
He must have forgotten the time Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., shouted “You lie” to Obama when he addressed a joint session of Congress in 2009. He also seems to have forgotten the many times conservatives carried pictures of Obama in whiteface or the time when Rep. Joe Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus were spat upon by conservatives when they were exiting the Capitol.
He also forgets the many times his president has denigrated women reporters, as “having blood coming out of their eyes” when they confronted him with tough questions or the time when he mocked a male reporter who has arthrogryposis. Then there was the time when Donald Trump praised one of his supporters for sucker-punching a protester as the protester was being led out of an arena by sheriff deputies, telling his people that he would pay their legal fees if they were arrested for physically taking on such protesters.
The list goes on.
Over the last few years, I have slowly unfollowed many people I had once considered friends because of their constant diatribe against “leftist, socialist radicals” and who refuse to be involved in rational conversations.
Webb’s selective amnesia is simply amazing to me.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman