Unintended consequences
Sometimes good intentions result in negative unintended consequences. As of March 19, Walmart changed shopping hours from 24/7 to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This seems reasonable, to allow workers to restock and clean. However, a recent chart from the Clarkston website shows the number of shoppers for each hour of each day during 24 hour periods. The data presents a normal distribution, a bell curve.
If we assume the total number of shoppers will stay the same, then the curve will change, with the tails (early morning and late night shoppers) shifting toward the middle. This will result in more shoppers in the store at the same time, increasing congestion, interfering with social distancing, complicating timely cleaning and exacerbating temporary shortages.
I do think we owe thanks to workers in the supply chain who in spite of problems are keeping necessities available.
Randal Donato
Clarkston
Speak with your wallet
If you care about your health and safety, please end your Costco membership.
Costco has enacted a limit to the number of customers in its stores, causing lines to form outside where people stand next to each other, negatin Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Costco cleans your cart after you’ve handled it, making the measure of cleaning it useless.
The cashier won’t touch your card today, but will handle merchandise all day long, transferring potential germs from one to all.
Before you leave the store, you’ve stood within a foot or two of at least two of its employees — the cashier and the person checking your receipt. At the fuel pump, Costco hands out gloves , but we have hospitals and emergency medical services begging for personal protective equipment.
In lieu of protecting the public with real measures such as delivery or customer pickup, Costco is creating an image of false security at a time where we need real, logical protections.
I urge you to speak with your wallet and show Costco you care about your health and safety.
Richard Oare
Lewiston