Above the law?
“No Parking Anytime.” What does this mean?
It must not mean a thing to anyone including the Lewiston Police Department. There are six signs stating that and no one enforces that in the 800 block of Tamarack Drive starting from the North 40 store.
If the law in Lewiston is not enforced, then are these people above the law? No tickets have been issued.
Write the tickets, cops, or take down the signs.
These people do not give a damn about the law or ordinances. And if the cops do not give a damn, do not come up here. Or do your job. Write the ticket.
This has been going on for more than two years now.
Eugene
Donnelley
Lewiston
Playing the game
Imagine a Little League Baseball game of young children.
One team has been practicing and winning because the players love what they do, and are focused on the game. The other team’s members have been chosen for their skin color, sexual orientation etc., and have no skills because they have been taught they are entitled to win and therefore don’t need those skills.
In fact, their sense of entitlement causes them to despise the winning team and the game itself, which they see as illegitimate obstacles and a waste of their time.
Of course, the diverse team begins to lose immediately and tries to challenge the umpires at every step, slowing and ruining the game for everyone. When their inevitable loss is clearly upon them, the entitled team members grab their bats and start bashing in the heads of the winning team.
Then they turn and start killing everyone in the stands who disagrees with their kind of victory.
This is what the ComMarxuCrats are doing to our country. Their goal is total, permanent world power. And sooner or later, you will be in their way.
J.C. Passmore Jr.
Elk City
U.S. is a republic
Regarding George Will’s Feb. 9 column about “too much democracy”:
“Filters”... are what the Founding Fathers meant when they called it a “republic if you can keep it.”
Dean H. Hattan
Clarkston