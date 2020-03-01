Returned
I’m baaack. Some folks may remember my leaving the Lewiston Tribune family a while ago and I’ve been questioned by many who wondered why they hadn’t seen my letters lately.
I left, not because of the liberal slant of all the news presented, but because my newspaper carrier came too late for my schedule.
I now find it necessary to review local news in more depth and can’t get that coverage enough on the regular internet. So I have subscribed to the electronic edition, which I can peruse as early as I want.
It’s certainly not the same experience as sharing the Tribune and tea and toast with my dear departed mother-in-law, Rusty Jasper, for so many years.
I am heartened to see that my old friend, Marvin Dugger, has replaced an even older friend, Thomas Hennigan, as a columnist. But I am saddened to see the worsening level of discourse allowed on the Opinion page.
Since name-calling is now in order, it seems that everyone is rivaling Marco “the Mouth” Munez in denigrating anyone not agreeing with their particular madness or class hatred.
Even Tom Fellows has moved from his constant drip of “end of the world” hysteria to letting everyone know exactly how he feels about the president. And, of course, Danny Radakovich’s counsel continues to amuse.
Rather than just gripe about what you don’t like, try providing a real solution to our problems. A good letter writer can admonish or argue without being mean.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Putting patients first
Lawmakers are currently searching for solutions to protect patients from high out-of-network bills. The problem is legislation they are considering is a one-sided proposal brought forward by health insurance companies.
“Out-of-network” usually refers to physicians, hospitals or other health care providers who are not included in a health insurance company’s provider network. Most Idaho physicians have in-network contracts with as many insurance companies as possible. However, patients may receive treatment from an out-of-network provider and discover that their insurer refuses to cover the bill.
Insurance companies want to fix the problem by taking away physicians’ right to negotiate fair market rates for their services. Under their proposed legislation, all the power is given to insurance companies. Insurance companies claim this will prevent high out-of-network bills and help make health care more affordable.
But states that have passed similar legislation have seen very different results. ...
In California, patients watched their monthly health insurance premiums continue to rise while their access to care decreased. As health insurance companies forced doctors to take significant rate cuts, complaints about access to care almost doubled. ...
As a physician, I do not want Idahoans to struggle to find the care they need. I also do not want my patients to suffer from financial hardship. We need to find solutions to protect patients from high out-of-network bills. ...
Physicians are willing to work with health insurance companies to develop a solution that puts patients first. We just need to be invited to the negotiating table.
Steven Ozeran
Lewiston
How Girls Club started
Most of you know the beginning of the Boys Club in Lewiston but I would venture to guess not many could name when the Girls Club was organized and who was the first, and only, full-time executive director.
When Janice Schaefer Williams was hired in 1976, the Girls Center experienced the loss of a $15,000 federal grant that it had received the previous year and needed greatly to keep the building open. ...
Williams worked tirelessly to raise the needed operational funds at the same time she was organizing programs at the center. She did most of the work but her board of directors assisted in raising needed funds with any kind of sale that would generate money — lots of sales.
The Twin-County United Way was a lifesaver by giving many dollars to the center.
In the early 1980s a building was constructed with a federal grant in Fenton Park and dedicated as the Girls Center. By this time there were more than 900 members. ...
But by the mid-1980s, funds were so hard to generate that the board voted to join with the Boys Club. ...
This left Williams without a position in the joint venture, something I have always regretted.
Sometimes it only takes one dedicated person to make an idea a reality and Williams was the one. She worked tirelessly to provide a club for girls in the valley. Without her efforts, I am quite sure the center would not have survived at that time.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston