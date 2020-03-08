Predictable
Democrats were foolish to impeach President Donald Trump in an obviously biased and brainwashed Republican Senate. The outcome was predictable.
Here’s the third sentence of my May 26, 2019, letter that appeared in the Lewiston Tribune: “It’s abundantly clear President Trump has committed impeachable offenses and the Democratic House could start impeachment, but a corrupt Republican Senate would never convict him.”
The only unpredictable thing that happened during the impeachment “trial” was that one honest Republican stood up and said Trump was “guilty of appalling abuse of public trust.”
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was honest. The rest of the Republicans were brainwashed by Russian propaganda or stupefied by White House disinformation. In the end they voted to appease the dictatorial idiot.
Will history show Trump was exonerated? Not a chance.
History will record the impeachment “trial” as controlled from start to finish by the White House. Not fair. Not unbiased. Not credible.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Worse than Watergate
I’d like to commend the Lewiston Tribune and others for promoting the Civility Project. It’s a noble cause.
My fear, however, is that this effort is failing to recognize the times in which we live. If President Donald Trump is reelected to a second term, there will be no more freedom of the press. All media will behave as a mouthpiece for the president or they will be put out of business. That’s how it works in autocracies.
When I read Nathan Alford comparing this moment to Watergate, it made me wonder just how badly even some in the press are failing to recognize the seriousness of this moment in history.
We’re in uncharted waters now.
Never before has America faced the threats it faces today; foreign and domestic. Not during Watergate, not ever.
The GOP is blocking every attempt to protect our elections from foreign and domestic interference.
They know the interference is taking place on their behalf.
The Department of Justice has been turned into a sword and shield for a geriatric toddler president who expects to lead an autocracy. His GOP is giddy at the thought of autocracy because they’re the ones seizing power.
Court packing is only the first step in autocracy.
The second is to eliminate the free press and the ability of the people to know the truth.
Please don’t underestimate the seriousness of this moment, Mr. Alford.
The free press is dead if Trump is reelected in November.
This isn’t anything like Watergate.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Consider breaching
I have read a couple of letters to the editor asserting that hydropower is carbon-free. I assure you it is not carbon-free. As far as energy generation goes, nothing is carbon-free. All we can do is try and limit the carbon footprint.
To the matter of salmon recovery, I don’t believe that dam breaching is the magic pill that will solve all of the problems. Dams are not the only cause of poor water quality. However, dam breaching should remain on the table as a part of the solution.
Gov. Brad Little’s idea of coming up with a solution without considering breaching as a part of the solution is irresponsible. It would be like a heart patient telling the doctors to find a solution, but not to consider open-heart surgery as an option.
So, if we keep the status quo, you will have your industry and commerce. At least for now.
But what happens when the water itself will no longer sustain life? If it can no longer be used for irrigation or watering livestock, then it won’t be long before the soil will no longer sustain life. That means no farming industry, no commerce and no shipping.
But at least we’ll have cheap energy, and no way to feed the world.
Where there’s a will, there is a way. But the way must be sustainable. The water people are trying to tell you something. Listen.
Whitebull
(aka James Spencer)
Lapwai