Agrees with Roy
All I can say is hurrah to Nick Roy (Jan. 30, “Liedkie is the problem”). He told it like it is. It is too bad the authorities don’t do some investigating and do something about the situation.
Carole Ruark
Lewiston
No ‘gladiator school’
A recent editorial mischaracterized the partnership our company, CoreCivic, has had with the state of Idaho. I want to set the record straight.
From 2012 to 2016, CoreCivic cared for Idaho inmates at the Kit Carson Correctional Center in Colorado, providing an important relief valve for dangerous overcrowding. Inmates were brought back to Idaho after the prison population fell, which is exactly the kind of fluctuation our company is designed to help states manage flexibly, safely and cost-effectively.
From 2000 to 2014, we also managed the Idaho Correctional Center. We acknowledged challenges at ICC and reached an agreement with the state in February 2014 regarding contractual disputes, including the matter of unverified staffing hours. As a result, CoreCivic paid $1 million in compensation. With the agreement, we fulfilled the commitment we made from the beginning to make taxpayers whole.
The state of Idaho continued to entrust us with the care of inmates at Kit Carson for another two years.
The continued characterization of ICC under our management as a “gladiator school” is inaccurate and misleading. The issue was inve stigated by a court-appointed, independent monitor who found ICC’s violence rates were comparable to or lower than the most similar Idaho Department of Correction facility, the Idaho State Correctional Institution.
Corrections is a challenging profession, no matter whether a facility is public or private. We provided a high level of care for Idaho inmates for more than 15 years, and when we made mistakes, we worked to address them fully and openly.
Amanda S. Gilchrist
Director, public affairs
CoreCivic
Brentwood, Tenn.
Buck passing
The only way to decipher the various and sundry plethora of totally vacuous and rapaciously idiotic, ludicrously hypocritical, hypnotically psychotic, despotically plutocratic, tonsorially obfuscatory defense hieroglyphics of the Mad Hatter in Chief proffered by his jungle bunny “defense pretense team” is that he, El Donato Diabolico, is unimpeachable, unreachable and generally untouchable, no matter what he has done, has wished to do, might wish to or actually doo doo going forward.
With El Diabolico, there is no “the buck stops here” or truth in advertising, only buffalo chips and turds.
Marco Munez
Clarkston