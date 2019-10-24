Deadline
Pass Prop. 1
New safety and jail facilities are desperately needed for Asotin County.
The old jail is simply inadequate for safely housing inmates. The size of the old facilities simply will not meet current or future demands. Due to the inadequate size, some accused people are released early or not incarcerated at all. This information is well known in the community, thus law enforcement are not able to apply the loss-of-freedom deterrent effectively. We are compromising the safety of citizens in our community.
The safety of officers and staff is being compromised. The design of a new detention facility will include officer- and staff-safety enhancements.
Energy-efficiency will help offset some of the operating costs.
As voters we are responsible for keeping our community a safe place to live.
Terry Beadles
Clarkston
Voting no
When Nez Perce County floated a bond to build its new jail, it was suggested the building could be designed for expansion to become a regional facility. This concept has apparently been lost to the Asotin County task force. The direction seems to have always been, “We need a new jail, how can we get it? How much will it cost, where should it be built, etc., etc.”
The existing jail is inadequate. Why does that situation exist?
A recent inmate letter suggested some considerations.
One reason could be that prosecutors work to convict in every case. In some municipalities, prosecutors’ conviction rates are a measure of their success, and can help the community decide who should be elected.
This is not so in Asotin County. Prosecutor Ben Nichols routinely runs unopposed on the ballot. Either it’s such a crappy job that no other attorney wants it or the community thinks Benny is doing a good job.
Either or both could be true, but the conviction rate of Nichols’ office doesn’t seem to be an issue for voters.
Given the amount of money the county pays for law and justice, one hopes there could be some creative solutions to minimize the number of prisoners. In a recent article, the jail commander suggests he’d like a new jail with 200 beds in a county of about 27,000 souls, when the jail population now is seldom more than 50. This seems excessive, and this voter will be voting against the new jail.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston