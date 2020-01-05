Hear Thunberg’s voice
Greta Thunberg has been touring the world giving speeches on the threats of climate change to life on planet Earth. These are explained in her recent book, “No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference.”
The recent 2019 Arctic Report Card lists some threats and occurrences, such as: “Thawing permafrost throughout the Arctic could be releasing an estimated 300-600 million tons of net carbon per year to the atmosphere.” Another is: “August mean sea surface temperatures in 2019 were 1-7 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1982-2010 August mean in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas, the Laptev Sea and Baffin Bay.”
Thunberg refers to a crisis that has been ignored by the adults of this world. In her speech before the United Nations, she stated: “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.”
She went on to say: “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”
She continued: “For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.”
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Outnumbered
When the next census is completed, the number of House members will be adjusted. The census counts all people in the United States, not just the number of voters. So an illegal alien counts the same as a U.S. citizen.
So what is the impact?
Just in California, there will be an estimated 11 additional congressional seats, which also adds 11 more electoral votes. Is there still any question why the Democrats are so supportive of illegal immigration and have all the sanctuary cities?
The Republicans may have a chance to take the House and presidency in 2020.
But by 2024, California, New York and Illinois will likely run the country at all levels of government.
The Democratic Party has abandoned its middle America, small town and rural voters in favor of avowed socialism and free stuff for all who vote for them. Meanwhile, it is indoctrinating young people in liberal universities to think the world is ending in 12 years while promising to erase all student loans, pay reparations to slave descendants and allow unlimited border access.
Finally, it will remove as many guns as possible from society, turning legal free American citizens into common subjects. Let that sink in.
John Webb
Reubens