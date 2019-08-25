Shea is a menace
It is disturbing to me that anyone is buying into Matt Shea’s B.S.
The man is a paranoid with delusions of grandeur. If you are not “with him,” you are on an “enemies list.”
He strikes me as a man who would promote and resort to violence to get what he wants.
What does he want? “Liberty,” at least with Shea’s current views, could not become a 51st state as his views do not jibe with the United States Constitution.
I think Shea wants a paramilitary country where he is the little tin God in charge. He proposes Spokane Valley as a capital. That’s because the citizens of the city of Spokane would never accept him. If you are not white, or share his views of Christianity, you are not welcome in his world.
I think most Christians would be shocked by his beliefs. They are certainly not in line with the teachings of Christ.
There are many conservatives calling for his resignation, including former cronies who fear violent diatribes. Don’t fall for his public act. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Randy Hair
Clarkston
Nothing ‘free’ about it
I am genuinely puzzled by the current crop of Democrat presidential candidates who are pushing “free” government medical care for all. Either they are lying or they are ignorant. Neither of which is an admirable attribute, whether one is running for the library board or the presidency.
In the first case, it takes chutzpah or an arrogant assumption that voters are uninformed and blinded by the word “free.” In the second case, ignorance suggests laziness or an unwillingness to get educated by what is really involved in “free.”
Keeping in mind that the Canadian dollar is today worth 75 cents to the U.S. dollar, consider this: Health care costs in Canada have risen 173 percent during the last 20 years, vs. food costs, 54.6 percent and housing, 93.4 percent.
A single taxpayer earning $60,900 Canadian pays $5,516 for “free.” Families with average incomes pay 42.5 percent of those incomes to the government. Out of those coffers, the federal government allots health care dollars to the provinces, even determining how much money goes to what kind of care. ...
Also remember, out of all those tax dollars, all other federal obligations must be met, such as infrastructure and defense.
“Free,” eh?
Here’s how “free” medical care is supported: by taxes on almost everything, including postage stamps. ...
Think, research, challenge before you choose “free” offerings from any of the Democrats proposing this. It will bite your pocket book and greatly limit your medical choices and care.
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
Barr should quit
... William Barr is morally unfit to be attorney general of the United States. When the Mueller investigation was completed, he did his very best to bury it. Had it not been for the massive outcry from the public and the congressional Democrats, we would have never seen one word of the Mueller report. Clearly Barr was functioning as President Donald Trump’s lap dog, an apologist in chief trying to quash that report. ...
It is not the job of the attorney general ... to be the president’s lap dog or apologist.
Just as an example, President Richard Nixon may have been a crook but many of the people around him had the courage to stand up and do what was right. Barr did not do that.
By way of contrast with the Mueller situation, Barr is all over the Jeffrey Epstein suicide. He has pledged that, by God, he will get to the bottom of that. He seems to think it is massively important. I am not making light of the fact that Epstein killed himself or that his victims are upset they did not get the chance to face up to him in court. But, come on. When compared with the Russian attack on our election system that Mueller was investigating, the whole Epstein thing is nothing more than a tiny bump in the road vis-a-vis our society as a whole.
Barr needs to step down and let someone who is more of a patriot hold that position.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston