Throw them out
It is time to get rid of the entire Lewiston City Council, starting with Jim Kleeburg.
The local taxpayers already have a broken back in assessments.
Next thing is to fire the airport manager, who is drawing down the ridiculous fee of $10,000 per month. He will be like all the previous city appointees from out of town. We will fire him and then pay him his monthly fee for the next year. What a load of toro crap.
Politicians are all the same. They grab all the money to fix problems and all they accomplish is new regulations — and still we have the problems. It’s money down a rat hole.
The only thing positive I can say in that regard was the appointing Police Chief Budd Hurd. Hiring from within makes sense.
It looks like the old airport manager will follow the rest of the managers here and get paid for another year due to the incompetence of the council or its attorney.
Add up all of the boondoggles and most likely illegal acts of this city.
Now they are proposing taking excess money from the water project to fund something. We were just assessed an outrageous meter fee because the water and sewer departments were supposed to need it to rebuild the plants.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
How to live in peace
Our hearts break again as we read headlines in the news about the murders in our land. ...
Of course we have laws against murder. But, they don’t really work. External laws never do. We need internal laws that operate from the inside out.
While we are imagining, let us imagine a world without stealing. ...
Now just extend the no-stealing thought to include not stealing the affection of another person’s spouse. ... Then to put a little polish on this new world, let us conceive of a world where everyone ... only tells the truth about others.
Top that off with every person honoring their parents.
In addition, let’s have everyone take one day a week off. ...
Now the clincher: No one does evil in the name of religion. All believe they will one day be held accountable to a mighty and powerful “God,” should they even think about violating any of these good ideas. ...
You may recognize these ideas as some ancient wisdom literature commonly referred to as the Ten Commandments. ...
These are not new ideas, but rather rules for behavior that were established more than 3,500 years ago. ...
Why would anyone want them not taught to all kids in all schools throughout the world? In fact, why do some folks want them banned from being taught to anyone at all? ...
Maybe those who would appose the Ten Commandments ... really don’t want us to live at peace with one another.
Travis Brock
Colfax
Making everything free
At the first and second Democratic presidential debates, all 25 bimbos raised their hands when asked about open borders.
All 25 again raised their hands when asked if they should get free health care.
They again raised their hands for welfare and gun control.
Fact: All 50 states do have gun laws.
Fact: Liberal mayors in liberal cities do not enforce those laws.
For instance, the shooter in El Paso, Texas, when convicted should be hanged on television.
Here is another example: Mark Lankford’s third trial is a joke at the expense of taxpayers.
For the past three years, the news media and the Democratic Party have been trying to destroy President Donald Trump just because he is forced to go to court, even to enforce existing laws.
Literally hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are swarming into the United States.
The Democrats promised them everything would be free.
Four years ago, Gov. Jay Inslee gave illegal immigrants driver’s licenses, which gave them the right to vote. And since all new illegals are voting, they will vote to make everything free.
Howard Miller
Asotin