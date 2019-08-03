Where?
When I am on a trip and someone asks me where I am from, I say, Lewiston, IDAHO.
It’s natural to include Idaho in my answer, but also because our Lewiston is one of nine Lewistons in the USA.
I am a Lewiston native and, until two weeks ago, I had never been to another Lewiston. On July 19 after traveling through the Redwoods with friends Paul and Deanna Stewart, we stopped in Lewiston, Calif.
We enjoyed looking around the town of 1,100 people.
We ate in the old Lewiston Hotel restaurant and bought T-shirts like the one our waitress wore. The shirt says, “Lewiston Hotel, Established 1863.”
We liked that 1863 was on it because that is the year Idaho became a territory and our Lewiston was named the capital.
By the way, our Lewiston Hotel was located at 213 Main St. and is now gone along with that entire block, which is now a parking lot.
Lewiston, Calif., is 25 miles west of Redding.
The other seven Lewistons are in Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina and Utah.
Maine has the largest Lewiston with more than 40,000 and its “twin city” across the river has more than 20,000 people. It is 35 miles from the Atlantic Ocean.
New York’s Lewiston is located at Niagra Falls and its population is 3,000.
Lewiston, Utah, is located eight miles south of Preston, Idaho.
The other Lewistons are smaller than 1,300 and none are named for explorer Meriwether Lewis.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Inslee goofed
Jay Holzmiller graciously left the Washington Fish and Game Commission after serving his six- year term. In effect, Gov. Jay Inslee fired Holzmiller, the only real hunter and representative from southeast Washington on the commission. Holzmiller spoke highly of his replacement from Douglas County, a wildlife biologist with wolf experience who now farms. She will be the only person with that background on the commission.
We now have a nine-person commission with five fisheries folks, three environmental/recreation users and the new commissioner. Six of the commissioners are from western Washington, including all three of the at-large members. None of those are hunters and probably couldn’t tell a wolf from Chihuahua.
Inslee shed Holzmiller, a hunter, rancher and tree farmer with excellent stewardship skills. He also knows wolves.
It is ironic that another calf was killed by wolves in Asotin County the same day of the Inslee announcement. Could it be the only person living with wolves was telling the other commission members things they did not want to hear?
After the zero-cut environmentalists killed logging, they tried to end federal land grazing with the slogan “Cattle free by ’93.”
They underestimated the cowboys, and lost that battle. They then pushed wolf recovery, knowing wolves would eventually go after cattle. It worked.
As wolves, the perfect surrogate, expand their territories, cattlemen give up their public grazing leases.
Wolves will become a major issue for Washington. Inslee made a big mistake. He should have begged Hozmiller to stay.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston
Flood control
I admit I didn’t like when the dams were put in. Our family enjoyed camping and floating in free-flowng rivers, especially the Clearwater and North Fork.
However, I am old enough to remember very well when a heavy snowpack melted suddenly, sending flood waters as far as Portland, Ore.
I remember living in Pasco, Wash., in 1947 or the spring of 1948 while working at Richland.
We were one of the last cars crossing the old bridge at Pasco. I remember seeing boats on the main highway to Richland.
My grandparents lived in Prosser so we stayed with them.
Once when driving to work in Richland, we saw a big carp crossing the road in front of us.
I would recommend checking out the damage from flooding and being sure Dworshak Dam could handle a 100-year flood before removing Snake River dams.
Marie Eier
Lewiston