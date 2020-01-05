Questions billing
At the June meeting of Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, members approved getting their pay from the September 2015 fires. ...
Several days later they were notified to get their checks at the sheriff’s office. Most live out of town so they made another inconvenient trip.
The June treasurer report showed receipt of state reimbursement funds from the Idaho State Search and Rescue for helicopter time. The same day a check was issued to Hillcrest Aircraft Company in the same amount.
Done the week before the monthly meeting, there was no membership approval of payment after the sheriff repeatedly stated no payments would be made without membership approval.
He lied about that.
Idaho State Search and Rescue has a program to reimburse volunteer searchers for their equipment use with state funds.
Each individual searcher’s name and equipment is entered for reimbursement on page 4. The total is on page 1. On page 7 is where the sheriffs department enters its expenses: “Indicate additionally to the reimbursement allowed, the true cost of the search, hours of county employees, use of vehicles belonging to counties and the value of the time. Our goal is to compare the actual search cost for the county to the reimbursement allowed.”
Hillcrest Aircraft is under contract to the sheriff so it would be considered as an employee, ... not eligible for reimbursement.
Obviously Sheriff Chris Goetz falsified the request as he received state reimbursement for his search and rescue expenses for his contracted helicopter service.
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Lankford placed at risk
I am a college professor who has corresponded with Mark Henry Lankford for nine years. I am very concerned because his life is in grave danger today due to the actions of certain agents of the state of Idaho. It is possible they acted from incompetence, but it seems probable they acted from malice.
Before he left Orofino for his third trial in 36 years, Lankford was interviewed by... the Special Investigations Unit of the Idaho Department of Correction. This interview concerned the prison gang called Aryan Knights, white supremacists and neo-Nazis. ...
SIU interviewed Lankford because it knew he was well acquainted with the Aryan Knights’ history and practices, and that its members had assaulted him on three occasions for refusing to join them or show them respect. ...
The U.S. government has criminally indicted some Aryan Knights leaders. ...
The interview Lankford gave has been included in discovery documents, which the government has supplied to the defendants. That the interview is unredacted. Yes, Lankford’s name is not blacked out. ...
It has created a very dangerous situation for Lankford. ...
Why should Lankford have to be on the watch for assassins because he cooperated with law enforcement to prevent assaults by neo-Nazis in Idaho prisons? Or why should he be placed in perpetual solitary confinement? ...
He needs to be put in the custody of the U.S. government under “witness protection” while he works to overturn his third conviction, which was as marred as the first two. ...
Anne Barbeau Gardiner
Professor emerita,
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
City College of New York
Brewster N.Y.
Medical care withheld
I am a inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail. I am writing in the hope you will publish the wrongs we are being subjected to here. Some of us are sentenced, some of us are not. But we all have one thing in common. We should all still have basic human rights, and we don’t. ...
I have been here since Oct. 16. I had two medical appointments scheduled before I was incarcerated, including one for a echocardiogram my doctor had scheduled at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center as I have been having bad chest pains and blackouts. ...
I was told they have decided I do not need to go to appointments. ...
I have filed a claim in court over this with no response yet. I have also filed a motion to substitute counsel as my attorneys were told to help with this. ...
Yet my attorneys do nothing. ...
Even inmates should be able to receive medical help.
Please help us.
Matt Sanders
Lewiston