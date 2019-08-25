Set off crap detector
My crap detector went off when I read the headline on right-of-way Rick Rogers’ latest commentary “Place your trust in wolf experts, not wildlife agencies.”
The commentary is full of misleading, false and stupid information.
When I got to the experts part, the crap detector got louder.
First his “experts in the field” are politically motivated. They are funded by wacko conservative groups and businesses with a “dog in the fight” for wolf eradication.
The crap detector started laughing at the serious understanding and application of statistics part. A scientist who publishes a criminally erroneous statement is criminally stupid and maybe criminally motivated.
Rogers’ 1,000/X verbiage shows total ignorance of valuable mathematics tools: statistics, algebra, even counting, and he offers nothing to refute that cougars kill more elk than wolves.
For truth I will take our local wildlife agencies over Rogers’ so-called experts any time.
Leonard Ross
Clarkston
Ease their suffering
Advances in research continue to provide new and more effective treatments for cancer, but the needs of cancer patients often go beyond treatment.
Idaho lawmakers have an opportunity to help cancer patients continue to live life to the fullest during and after treatment by increasing access to palliative care services.
The goal of palliative care is to support the best possible quality of life for patients and their families by offering relief from the symptoms, pain and stress caused by a serious illness. Palliative care treats the whole patient, through coordinated care offered by a team of clinicians and specialists. Palliative care is appropriate at any age and at any stage of a serious illness. Sadly, palliative care services are no longer available in many parts of northern Idaho as local programs have been cut.
Idaho is falling short when it comes to passing legislation to increase awareness of and access to palliative care services, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual “How Do You Measure Up?” report.
This much-needed form of care could help ease suffering for the 8,390 of Idahoans who are estimated to be diagnosed with cancer this year.
As an ACS CAN volunteer, I’m asking Idaho policymakers to follow the lead of the 26 other states that have already adopted legislation that can help improve quality of life for cancer patients, survivors and their families. Idahoans battling cancer deserve the resources and care they need to live and thrive.
Gary Offerdahl
Lewiston
Successful event
Sojourners’ Alliance is very happy to inform all of our friends and sponsors that the first annual Father’s Day Huckleberry Fest at the 1912 Center was a huge success.
We are so grateful to our many generous sponsors and to everyone who joined us there.
Your ongoing support makes it possible for us to continue our work, helping to bring Moscow’s homeless men and women out of the darkness in which they have found themselves into a successful and productive life.
Our most important fundraising event, Avenues for Hope, takes place every Dec. 12 -31. Join us again at the 1912 Center to help kick off the campaign with a good time and yummy homemade surprises.
If you would like to know more about what we do or other ways you can help, drop in at Sojourners’ Alliance, 627 Van Buren St., and have a visit with our executive director, Steve Bonnar. He will be happy to meet with you and answer all your questions.
We are already hard at work planning for next year’s huckleberry event. Please mark your 2020 calendars so as not to miss the fun and great food next year.
I can assure you, it will be even better. The “Souls of Sojourners’” stories that were available to read at the event have been added to our “Souls of Sojourners” Facebook page. Read them; you’ll be glad you did.
Pat Monger
Board secretary
Sojourners’ Alliance
Moscow