Came home
I recently moved back to Idaho after living in Portland, Ore., for the past 38 years. Frankly, I am surprised at the articles in the Lewiston Tribune that promote liberalism and the progressive left. ...
I was raised a Democrat. ... As the years went by, I could see my life as an American, as I knew it, slowly changing for the worst. ...
No longer could we say “Merry Christmas” because we might offend someone.
No longer could we say things like vote the Bible or talk about Jesus in the workplace because it was offensive to some people. I watched as Christian florists and bakers were being sued and their lives ruined by homosexual couples because they dared to stand on their Christian beliefs. ...
Then along came Donald J. Trump, a billionaire businessman who has done quite well financially. He campaigned promising the people that he would build the wall, cut taxes, fix trade with foreign countries, fight for unborn babies, fight for religious rights and make America great again.
As I see it, he has fulfilled everything he said he would do. So why the hatred for our 45th president? ...
Visit Portland to see what the liberal mindset will do to a city. Drug addiction is rampant. Homelessness is out of control. Dirt and filth are everywhere. Antifa protests rule and the police are told to stand down while property is destroyed and innocent people hurt. ...
Wake up, people. Your future is at stake.
Laura Bardavid
Peck
Barging worked
Here what I believe is wrong with the dam removal argument.
First, there were not more fish in the pre-dam era. ...
The average return for steelhead over Bonneville Dam from 1938 to 1947 ... averaged 127,000 fish. From 2000 thru 2009, the average return was 401,000 steelhead, a 316 percent increase.
For spring chinook salmon, the 1938 to 1947 average was 62,000 fish. From 2000 to 2009, the average return was 164,000 chinook, a 265 percent increase.
How is this possible with the Bolt decision that gives Indians half of the fish, thousands of sea lions and seals, a hugh bird predation problem, greatly expanded bass and walleye population and seven more dams blocking the way? The short answer is the $16 billion and counting that Bonneville Power Administration has taken from ratepayers and given to a myriad collection of agencies.
The one thing they have done that has been proven to be effective is barging. It brought back our steelhead numbers from a low in the mid-1970s to the two biggest return years, 2001 and 2009, when we got more than 600,000 steelhead back over Bonneville.
We barged 95 percent of the smolts collected at lower Granite Dam in 2000 and 83 percent of the smolts in 2008.
In 2018 we barged 62 percent of wild steelhead vs. 48 percent of hatchery. In 2019 we got as many wild fish as hatchery fish back. That has never happened before.
For more information, reach me at Bentzfence@cableone.net.
Rusty Bentz
Lewiston
Your papers, please
In the 1930’s the term “papers” represented the authoritarian governments of Europe, which required people to carry identification papers at all times.
We did not want “papers” to be part of our culture. To assuage our fears, even our Social Security cards read “not for identification.”
In World War II, our military personnel fought hard for our country and freedoms it represented. Today we need the right papers to get a star card in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. For myriad reasons people in certain geographic parts of the country could find that very difficult.
If restrictions on entering federal buildings were to extend to state facilities, that would prohibit access to all social services.
As Rich Strongoni questions in his Feb. 16 letter to the editor, “Will the star card be needed to register to vote?”
Since the 2013 rescinding of the Voters Rights Act, more than 1,000 polling stations have been closed, mostly in the South.
In 2017, Georgia stripped 500,000 people of their voting rights. In 2018, Ohio purged 200,000 people from its rolls. Who are these people who are being cut out of their voting rights?
Once removed from the register, the voters need “papers” to obtain a photo ID.
What are we doing? Are we distinguishing between rich and poor, black and white, Republican and Democrat? For what purpose? Have we lost our freedoms?
Did those who fought and died for our freedoms die in vain?
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston