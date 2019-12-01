Preserve local heritage
The informative articles on the successful downtowns in Moscow and Dayton illuminate a paramount fact: Retaining and restoring the historic architecture is a key component. Those grand older buildings provide character, beauty and a sense of connection with a community’s past.
Lewiston is blessed to have similar great architecture with the Lewis-Clark Plaza, the Liberty Theater and the Bollinger Center (former Civic Theatre building).
Please join us in celebrating these unique buildings and in supporting their restoration into functional assets. Trust me, our grandchildren will thank us.
Donald Brigham
Chairman
Save the Bollinger
Clarkston
Trump is innocent
Article I Section 2: 5 of the Constitution of the United States states: The House of Representatives ... shall have the sole power of impeachment.
Article I Section 3: 6 of the Constitution states: The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments. It also states: When the president of the United States is tried, the chief justice of the Supreme Court shall preside and no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of the members present.
Article 2 Section 4 states: The president, vice president and all civil officers of the U.S. shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of “Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Interestingly, the House of Representatives is made up of mostly Democrats, while the Senate is made up of mostly Republicans. The majority of Democrats hate President Donald Trump and have been trying to get rid of him from Day One. But, according to the Constitution the Senate will have the power to convict the president, if the House impeaches him with a majority vote.
I have been watching parts of the impeachment hearings and after a week of listening to different witnesses, I say the president will not be removed from office because he has not committed any crimes.
Laura Bardavid
Peck
Join together
Harry Truman said, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
The charge may be easily asserted to the current members of our Lewiston City Council,who like robots, rarely disagree on the issues before them. This council, like so many other public bodies, labors under the misconception that there is something unhappy, disgraceful and naughty with conflict or controversy.
“The council has a duty to lead on many issues and occasionally act as it thinks best, regardless of changing public sentiment. But it also has a duty to find out — between elections — what the public is thinking and wants,” Bill Hall wrote in the July 8, 1973, Lewiston Morning Tribune.
Many may agree or disagree with my words, however.
I honor our country, those who have served our nation and all who brave the challenges before us to seek equitable solutions to age-old problems. We are confronted with homelessness, mental health, drug and alcohol addiction, criminal activity, disabled inequality, racial tension, gender bias and countless other important concerns.
Possibly, it’s time to join together and reach tenable solutions toward a new era for America?
Steve Martin
Lewiston
Paid-off politicians
We spend the winter in Baja, Mexico. Every year we stop at the little town of Algadonas, Mexico, just across the border from Yuma, Ariz. We go there to see the dentist and to buy prescription medicine.
You know, this is the little town in Mexico where there are 500 dentists, 100 drug stores and 200 eye doctors.
This is the little town where you go to the best dentists in the world and get a root canal for $200, a crown for $180 and a complete exam and teeth cleaning for $30.
This is the town where you can buy Eliquis for $44.99 as compared to $430, after insurance, in the U.S., and that’s a one-month supply.
The wonder pain medication, Voltaren, sells for $4.99, compared to $60 in the U.S.
Penicillin, 100 in a bottle, sells for $4.99.
Amoxicillin, 100 in a bottle, goes for $6.99. And Z-Paks sell for $4.99 each.
There is a circus going on in Washington, D.C., run by a bunch of crooked clowns. It is obvious that our congressmen has been taking payoffs from the drug companies and nothing will ever be done about it as long as we, the people, put up with it.
Gary Willson
Reubens