A dog and his Frisbee
I came to a pretty neat realization the other day. Back at the end of July, I wrote a letter to the editor indicating that, since Bridger Barnett’s letters to me had degenerated into name-calling rants devoid of any content on any issue, I would stop writing letters to the editor about him. It would have been a waste of my time.
I have followed through with that decision and not written another letter to him. But that has meant nothing to Ol’ Bridger. He keeps on writing incoherent, goofy letters about me or to me.
As Bruce Willis once said, he’s “like a dog with a Frisbee.” He just can’t quit chasin’ it.
The neat thing I have realized is that Ol’ Bridger will just keep on with his incoherent, nonsensical letters, embarrassing himself with no help whatsoever from me. My points keep getting made for me again and again. Good times.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Hamilton’s prophecy
In one phone call, President Donald Trump betrayed the presidency in ways almost unimaginable. ...
Trump attempted to pressure a foreign leader to help him smear and destroy his primary political opponent to benefit himself in a presidential election. Sure, he’s been constantly corrupt, unconstitutional and slimy as president, but this is different. It is an attack on the foundations of our republic, weaponizing diplomacy for personal gain.
Alexander Hamilton wrote in The Federalist Papers that a president through cabal, intrigue and corruption might help foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils. Two hundred years and some change later, along comes Trump turning Hamilton’s warning into an uncanny prophecy.
But hold on. In the founders’ wisdom, they created a mechanism to halt this treasonous corruption in its tracks: impeachment. The USA is a sovereign nation, “We the People,” the voters, decide who governs.
We could wait until the next election to throw the bum out, but Trump tried his damnedest to gain an unfair advantage and usurp what he fears will be the will of the people. He coerced a nation threatened by the very same hostile country that aided him in the 2016 elections. Does anybody really think the lifelong con artist and defiantly bratty, wannabe monarch will stop cheating just because his little hand was caught in the cookie jar?
The founders feared government being used for private or personal gain and not the common good.
Sadly, in Trump their fears have been realized.
Johnnie Martinez
Lewiston
What could go wrong?
At the third public meeting for a new jail, commitments were made by the Asotin County commissioners to the Clarkston Heights community regarding the release of prisoners: only during daylight hours, no prisoners at school dismissal times and a bus stop at the jail.
What about the summer months when the Heights is full of children visiting friends, going to the ballfields or riding bikes down Evans Road? ...
The bus stopping at the jail might have seniors going to town to shop or to medical appointments — and children taking the bus to the aquatic center or Boys and Girls Club. A stop at the jail to pick up released prisoners — what could go wrong?
Commissioners promised lots of trees around the proposed Sixth Avenue facility. This is not a Holiday Inn. It’s a jail. It should look like a jail and act like a jail — with security fences and gates — no matter where it’s located.
Escapes from jails in other communities occurred when the prisoners walked out the door, took a car from the parking lot and drove away. The jails had something in common — no security fences and gates. These are not in the plans for our new jail, either.
It’s been said that no incidents have occurred at the current jail. Maybe because it’s next door to the police station.
There are other options for the jail’s location. Please ask about and consider these options. We won’t get a second chance to do this the right way.
Pat Worle
Clarkston